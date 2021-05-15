Bethesdas Starfield ‘is exclusive to Xbox and PC’, he said





The Bethesdas Starfield sci-fi RPG will be Xbox and PC exclusive, so it won’t be released on PlayStation 5, it has been claimed.

That’s according to GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb, who wrote on Friday: Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. It is I who confirm this.

Speaking in a live video, the prominent games industry journalist said he believes the title will appear at E3 next month and likely release in 2022.

Starfield is the next big RPG from the creator of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, originally announced in June 2018 with a trailer, following which director Todd Howard said it was a game he wanted to make ever since. a long, long time.

Nothing has been seen of the game since, and during the 2019 E3 show, the gaming director asked fans to be very patient with the upcoming Starfield reveal.

The release plans of Bethesda Softworks’ upcoming projects have been a major topic of discussion since Microsoft announced its acquisition of ZeniMax Media for $ 7.5 billion.

Even PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan seemed as eager as anyone to find out if PlayStation fans will be able to play future Bethesda games.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said Microsoft will honor existing PS5 exclusivity deals Bethesda has in place for games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo. For future Bethesda games, Spencer said you have to take other consoles on a case-by-case basis.

In November, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said Microsoft wants future Bethesda games to be the first, best, or best on Xbox platforms.

Speaking last October, Todd Howard said of the platform’s release plans: Well, decide what makes the most sense to our audience when the time comes, and I can’t really project today ‘ hui how it looks.

Commenting on Grubbs Starfield’s claims, Daniel Ahmad, senior research analyst at Niko Partners, said it is becoming increasingly important for Microsoft to invest in exclusive content for its Game Pass subscription.

With Game Pass now at the center of the Xbox ecosystem, it is becoming increasingly important for Microsoft to invest in exclusive content and intellectual property that increases the value of the service and leads to new user acquisitions, a- he writes.

It’s no secret that Microsoft has embarked on a frenzy of acquisitions to obtain content, intellectual property and talent that can deliver titles in Game Pass on Day 1. The release of proprietary titles in Game Day 1 Pass continues to be the main competitive advantage over other services.

According to reporter Imran Khan, Sony Interactive Entertainment was at one point in talks to sign Starfield exclusively for PS5, ahead of its agreed sale to rival platform Xbox.

Sony had negotiated a timed exclusive on Starfield just a few months ago, he wrote in September. I guess these talks are over or the price has suddenly gone up.

