Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have planned sweeping and vital reforms to gender laws. That’s why they were abandoned

Conservative Equalities Leader Liz Truss was planning appropriate reforms to the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) and had the backing of Boris Johnson, but changed her mind and abandoned the reforms after input from the National Councilor of the NHS for LGBT Health.

The revelation is contained in evidence submitted by the government’s Equality Office (GEO) on the behind-the-scenes wrangling over GRA reform in the first half of 2020 to a a judicial review to the High Court of Northern Ireland on the need for medical evidence for legal gender recognition.

In the written judgment of the High Court Judicial Review, it was revealed that Liz Truss intended to remove the requirement for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria from the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) effective June 11, 2020.

The GRA provides the mechanism by which adult trans men and women can change their legal sex, by requesting a gender recognition certificate which can be used to obtain a new birth certificate in the correct sex.

Applicants must have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, be able to prove that they have lived in their acquired sex for at least two years and intend to live as such for the rest of their lives.

Two separate medical reports must also be obtained by applicants: one containing the details of the person’s gender dysphoria diagnosis which is a psychiatric diagnosis, meaning it cannot be made by a general practitioner and must come from a gender specialist and one containing details of any medical transition the person has gone through or is planning.

Given the long waiting lists for an NHS gender clinic, it can take up to five or six years to get a gender dysphoria diagnosis on the NHS. The process of having to obtain a psychiatric diagnosis before being able to access legal gender recognition has been described by human rights groups as dehumanizing and reinforced the idea that trans people have mental illnesses. LGBT + groups called for this requirement to be removed from the Gender Recognition Act during the 2018 consultation.

But GEO court documents show Truss learned that Dr Michael Brady, national LGBT health adviser, said there was no stigma attached to including a gender dysphoria requirement in the legal recognition of gender.

Dr Brady, also medical director of the Terrence Higgins Trust and sexual health and HIV consultant for Kings College Hospital, previously provided useful information, in May 2020, that suppressing the diagnosis of gender dysphoria would be an unachievable step.

It became clear from our discussions with the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) and from the useful information provided by the National LGBT Health Advisor, Dr Michael Brady, that suppressing the diagnosis of gender dysphoria while maintaining a medical aspect to this process would be an impractical step, officials said.

For those seeking medical support to change their gender, the NHS would continue to provide a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or gender incongruence even if we removed this requirement from the GRA process.

It was the opinion of DHSC and NHS England officials and advisers that such a change would create confusion and uncertainty among clinicians and therefore do not currently support such a change.

According to the High Court ruling, the DHSC was of the view that the decision to withdraw the diagnosis of gender dysphoria from the GRA should be led by a clinician.

No evidence was presented to the court to suggest that the opinions of clinicians were taken into account apart from Dr Brady.

Gender dysphoria and stigma

Documents were submitted to the court that refer to a meeting between GEO officials, DHSC officials and Dr Brady on May 12, 2020.

Notes from the meeting quote Dr Brady as saying that: Gender dysphoria is the accepted terminology (although there is a tendency to use gender incongruence) and adds that trans people had not informed him that the diagnosis or label was stigmatizing; but felt that the whole process was stigmatizing and that the issue of stigma should be seen in this context.

In May 2019, the World Health Organization stopped classifying being trans as a disorder moving from a diagnosis of gender identity disorder in its chapter on mental health disorders to a description of gender incongruence in its chapter on sexual health.

WHO officials said at the time that the change was aimed at reducing stigma. Human Rights Watch said governments should act quickly to reform laws that require this now officially outdated diagnosis.

But Bradys’ point of view, according to meeting documents submitted to the court, was that no matter where the diagnosis was categorized (whether under mental health or sexual health): it remained a diagnosis but did not perpetuate a stigma. related to mental health.

According to notes from the meeting involving Dr Brady: The National LGBT Health Advisor did not seem keen to assess psychological readiness or fitness to continue, additions which he felt would further medicalize the process and more intrinsically bind gender recognition for medical treatment.

Ultimately, [Brady] recommended to use terminology used in the medical community, namely gender dysphoria.

However, it is also recorded that he wondered how the LGBT sector would receive this; thought there would also be a rebound of clinicians.

Liz Truss had originally planned a comprehensive reform, including a bill to reform the Gender Recognition Act

Liz Truss has been planning to reform the gender recognition law and remove the gender dysphoria diagnosis requirement since at least March 3, 2020.

By that time, GEO officials had prepared a draft statement for Truss on the government’s response to the consultation on the gender recognition law on the basis of Option A (a reform bill of the GRA accompanied by non-legislative reforms) taking into account your previous guidance on this issue..

It is clear from the content of this submission that [Liz Truss] had discussed the matter in general with Number 10, Justice Scoffield said in the High Court’s judicial review judgment. The main option at the time was to move forward with reforms to the 2004 law, along with some broader non-legislative reforms.

the [GEO] officials understood that one of the main legislative reforms that the secretary of state and the prime minister’s office wanted to include in a bill regarding the need for medical reports and the required diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Both Truss and Johnson were keen to move away from the gender dysphoria diagnosis required by current legislation while retaining the need for transgender people to provide supporting medical evidence in their request for legal gender recognition as a important guarantee that would discourage vexatious demands.

Clearly there was a willingness to move away from a diagnosis of gender dysphoria as being necessary, Scoffield said.

On May 29, 2020, GEO officials wrote to Truss to let him know that they had encountered difficulties in their communications with the Department of Health and Welfare to specifically remove the requirement for a diagnosis of dysphoria. like, Dr Brady had said it wouldn’t be practical.

After that, Truss’ previous enthusiasm for removing the requirement for a gender dysphoria diagnosis was in play, the High Court said, in light of concerns expressed by [] the government’s national advisor on LGBT health [Dr Brady].

On June 22, Truss had changed his mind and now wanted to change existing legislation to remove the reference to the diagnosis of gender dysphoria and replace it with a diagnosis of gender incongruence.

The government’s final draft response to the consultation, which was attached to the June 22, 2020 submission, again proposed to remove the requirement for applicants to provide a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and replace it with a gender incongruence. , indicate the documents. The position of the GEO was that this reform had to be further pursued.

But on July 2, Truss and Johnson had agreed to keep the current legislation as is and to make an oral statement on reforming the gender recognition law scrapping their original plan just months before releasing a draft. of GRA reform law.

In September 2020, Truss announced that she would not reform the law on gender recognition. Instead, the legal gender recognition process would be moved online and the application fees reduced. LGBT + groups condemned his decision as shocking leadership failure by not making more meaningful reforms for trans people.

Last month the fees were reduced from 140 to 5.

A spokesperson for the Government Equality Hub said: The current legal system allows people to change their legal gender in a safe and fair manner.

As a result of the consultation on the Gender Recognition Law, we are keeping our promise to modernize the gender recognition certificate application process and make it fairer and nicer by reducing the cost to 5 and moving the request online.

NHS England, on behalf of Dr Michael Brady, declined to comment.