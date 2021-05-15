15 people arrested in Delhi over posters criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: At least 15 people have been arrested and several FIRs have been filed in various parts of the capital after posters criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Covid-19 vaccination program were plastered across the city.

Posters reading “Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (PM why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?)” Were stuck in several parts of the city, they said.

Police were alerted to the presence of posters on Thursday evening after which senior Delhi police officers were alerted. Police have so far registered 17 FIRs under sections 188 (disobeying an order duly promulgated by an official) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including section 3 of the Prevention of trespassing of property in various Delhi police districts, officials said.

A senior police official said: “More FIRs will likely be registered if further complaints are received about it. An investigation is underway to determine in whose name these posters have been plastered in various places in the city. and consequently further measures will be taken in this matter. ”

Giving details, police said three FIRs had been registered in northeast Delhi and two people were arrested from there. Three FIRs were registered in the west and three other FIRs in the outskirts of Delhi, they added.

Two FIRs were registered in the central part of the city and four people were arrested. Two FIRs were registered in Rohini and two people were arrested, while one FIR was registered in East Delhi and four people were arrested. An FIR was registered in Dwarka and two people were arrested, police said.

An FIR was registered in North Delhi and one person was arrested. He claimed he was given 500 rupees to put up the posters, they said. Another case was recorded in Shahadra, in which police recovered CCTV footage of the incident and attempted to catch the person involved in the act, police added.

(With PTI entries)

