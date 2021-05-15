Tibetans in Lhasa, China banned from certain religious practices during holy month





As China continues its crackdown on religious minorities, Tibetans in the Chinese city of Lhasa have been instructed to restrict certain religious practices during their holy month called Saga Dawa. According to the Phayul report, China’s latest move to limit the religious freedom of the Buddhist population was notified in a circular sent by the Buddhist Association of the city of Lhasa on May 9 before the fourth month of the Tibetan calendar which began. May 12 and is considered sacred by the community. According to the ANI news agency, the reason for the order is veiled on the risk of the spread of COVID-19. However, the lobbying and activist group International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) believes the main goal is to further restrict Tibetans from their religious practices. The US-based group said: While the coronavirus prevention measures are valid as the pandemic continues to plague the world, authorities in Lhasa appear to be using them as a pretext to continue shrinking the space for Tibetan Buddhists practice their faith during this holy month. The constitution of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) states that all citizens enjoy the freedom of religious belief, “however, it limits protections for religious practice to” normal religious activities, “without defining” normal, “according to the 2020 International Religious Freedom report released by the United States Department of State earlier this week. The report also states that the constitution that cites Chinese Communist Party leaders is a way to allow citizens to take part in practices officially approved religious activities and to stipulate that religious activity “shall not harm at the national level. Security.” Religious freedom in China deteriorates Meanwhile, the United States has lambasted the government led by Xi Jinping in China and the government led by Imran Khan in Pakistan for the appalling condition of religious freedom among ethnic minorities. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in its report: In 2019, conditions for religious freedom in China continued to deteriorate. The Chinese government has created a high-tech surveillance state, using facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor religious minorities. The commission also cited findings from independent experts indicating that up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other members of the Muslim minority community are being held in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang. Camps are increasingly being converted from re-education to forced labor, the report says. According to the report, independent experts estimate that between 900,000 and 1.8 million Muslims Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Muslims have been detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang, an estimate revised upwards since the period. previous. Individuals have been sent to the camps for wearing long beards, refusing to drink alcohol or other behavior that authorities believe are signs of religious extremism. Image credits: AP







