Is Turkey further from Europe than ever?

Meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Prime Minister, and Gnter Verheugen, October 2003

Source European Commission



When Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power on March 14, 2003, he was supposed to free the Turkish political system from the grip of military power to bring Turkey closer to Europe. But the exact opposite has happened. After eighteen years of governance, Mr. Erdogan gave himself full powers and broke with the isolationist doctrine promulgated by the father of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk.

Relations between Turkey and Western Europe have never been a smooth river. At the crossroads of two continents, Turkey joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1952, under the leadership of the Tasunians. For the United States, Turkey was seen as a strategically important ally in countering the Russo-Soviet push in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East during the Cold War. Unlike Americans, Europeans did not fully share this strategic symbolism – due to the enlargement of the North Atlantic line area that this implied.

Despite this opposition, Turkey’s openness to secular and Western values ​​had nevertheless led to the establishment of bilateral political and economic relations with Europe. Thus, after World War II, Turkey joined European organizations such as the Council of Europe and the Organization for European Economic Cooperation. In 1959, the Turkish leaders even presented a request for association with the European Economic Community.

Unfortunately, this positive momentum was gradually dampened by Turkish political dynamics. In the years that followed, Euro-Turkish relations were particularly complicated by the decline in civil liberties after the 1971 coup and the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. Although, under the leadership of Tony Blair, the European Union made the decision in 2005 to start accession negotiations with Turkey – the escalation of the conflict with the Kurds since the beginning of the 2010s, the repression of the Protesters in Taksim Square in 2013 and the extension of powers of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018, have since considerably hampered Turkey’s chances of joining the European project. Turning the page on kmalism, isn’t it time for Europeans to suspend Turkey’s accession process?

The Gray Wolves

The alliance concluded with the Nationalist Action Party for the last Turkish presidential and legislative elections of 2018, confirmed the authoritarian and nationalist drive of power of Mr. Erdogan. This political party known for its anti-Kurdish, anti-Western and anti-Armenian ideas, founded in 1968 an extreme right movement “the Gray Wolves”, which then spread in Turkey and Europe, regularly carrying out assassination attempts. political, especially against Pope John Paul II in 1981 in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Today, this movement has become the vector of Mr. Erdogan’s nationalist line on the Old Continent. With the help of the Turkish intelligence services, the group carries out recurrent campaigns of intimidation against the detractors of the regime. On French territory, the militants of the group frequently carry out operations with knives and hammers against the Armenian population of France, as in last October. Dcines. If this Turkish nationalist movement has since been dissolved by lyse, its former activists are still active on social networks and therefore constitute a real threat to internal security in France.

The Eastern Mediterranean

Over the past decade, the discovery of gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean has intensified tensions in a particularly turbulent region. The discovery of a hydrocarbon basin, which could match that of the North Sea, aroused enthusiasm among coastal states in search of energy autonomy and lucrative exports. At the same time, this backdrop has reshaped the map of local alliances.

This has been particularly visible in recent years between the relations of Cyprus and Greece with Israel. The deterioration of diplomatic relations between Turkey and the Hebrew state over the past decade largely explains this unexpected rapprochement. Indeed, since the Israeli assault on a flotilla of humanitarian ships en route to Gaza in May 2010, which caused the death of nine Turkish nationals, Israeli-Turkish relations have stalled. While Athens and Nicosia maintain conflicting relations with Ankara, this gopolitical dynamic quickly led to a diplomatic opening with Tel Aviv.

Since then, Ankara has observed with concern the close energetic cooperation between these three regional powers. After the discovery of the Tamar and Lviathen fields off the Israeli coast and about 200 billion m3 of natural gas off the Cypriot coast, Cyprus and Israel came together. associated to find new cross-border resources. In the crowd, Greece has positioned itself to be the gateway for Israeli and Cypriot gas to the European market. The three partners have thus sign a memorandum of understanding on January 2, 2020, providing for the construction of a gas pipeline of approximately 2,000 km connecting the Israeli offshore field of Leviathan and the Cypriot field of Aphrodite to Crete and then to mainland Greece.

While the Turkish economy is in agony, Mr. Erdogan does not intend to stay away from these abundant riches. To assert his gas dominance, the Turkish president is increasing illegal drilling in sovereign Greek and Cypriot waters, going as far as concluding a maritime delimitation agreement with the government of national agreement in Tripoli in 2019, which abolishes Greek maritime law in the open sea. of the islands of Crte and Rhodes. In return, Turkey has sent Syrian mercenaries and military equipment to support Fayez al-Sarraj against the troops of Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Although a new Libyan government has since been taken in, there is no sign that the new Prime Minister, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, will question Turkish strategic interests in Libya. Originally from Misrata, the latter has the reputation of being close of Ankara, its political circles and its economic activities. It is therefore not surprising that Mr. Dbeibah chose the Turkish capital for his first trip abroad – during which he to affirm its support for the Turkish-Libyan maritime pact. With this support, it is conceivable that Mr. Erdogan will continue his showdown with Greece and Cyprus.

Nagorno-karabakh

Erdogan’s unprecedented support for his Turkish-speaking Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in the recent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the thorny issue of the Republic of Artsakh – a mountainous enclave in the Caucasus – has aroused anger and the indignation of the European chancelleries. Far from benefiting from the political support that Armenia enjoys in Europe, Turkish military support – notably the transfer of several hundred extremist fighters from Libya and Syria – was key to Azerbaijan’s reconquest of the seven adjacent districts of the country. enclave, including the strategic city of Choucha, located on the main road connecting the self-proclaimed republic of Armenia.

Behind this support, Mr. Erdogan seeks not only to settle accounts with the historical Armenian enemy, but also to extend the Turkish strategic influence in the Turkish-speaking lands of the former Soviet Union in Central Asia. Galvanized by the recovery of two thirds of the territory of Karabakh by his Azerbaijani ally, Mr. Erdogan intends to achieve it through the Turkish Council. This Turkish organization brings together almost all the Turkish-speaking states of Central Asia – with the exception of Turkmnistan – and recently held a summit on March 31st in order to establish a roadmap for the future strategic and economic cooperation with Turkey for the years to come. With the possibility of ensuring territorial continuity between Turkey and Azerbadjan, as well as the countries of Central Asia, by the construction of a land corridor – thanks to the Azerbaijani exclave province of Nakhichevan – this gopolitical dynamic could in fact allow Turkey to strengthen economic and strategic exchanges with the Turkish-speaking republics of the region.

This anchoring should naturally worry the Europeans, taking into account the abandonment of the model of lacquered republic kmalist by the current Turkish regime. Greater integration of Turkey into this regional space could strengthen nationalist, patriarchal and anti-Western positions among local populations. Such a situation could thus constitute a security threat for the Old Continent, which must at the same time juggle with the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, which risks generating new instabilities within Afghan territory and generating new migratory flows to Afghanistan. ‘Europe.

Membership is no longer the order of the day

With Mr Erdogan more authoritarian than ever at home and engaged on several fronts abroad, the time has not come for a warming-up between Europe and Turkey. By asserting aggressive nationalism while undermining the lacquered conception of society – the most recent Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty protecting women against violence – Mr Erdogan confirms not only that he has turned the page on kmalism but also on the universal values ​​defended by Europe.

The time has come for Europeans to suspend Turkey’s accession process and to make a resumption of political dialogue with it conditional on respect for the rule of law and women’s rights. By adopting this approach, Europe will assert that it is capable of defending its interests on the international scene.