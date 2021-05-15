12 arrested for putting up posters across Delhi criticizing PM Modi over vaccines





New Delhi: At least 12 people were arrested by Delhi police on Saturday for putting up black posters in the national capital criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The posters berated PM Modi for allegedly exporting vaccines to foreign countries instead of meeting the demands of the people of the country. These posters have been seen in parts of the nation’s capital like Shahdara, Rohini, Rithala and Dwarka in recent days. Also Read – Delhi lockdown likely to be extended until May 24, metro services will remain closed: report The black posters read in Hindi: “Modi ji, Hamare Bacchon Ki Videsh Kyu Bhej Diya vaccine (Modi Ji, why did you send the vaccines for our children to foreign countries)? ” Also Read – Lockdown in Karnataka Should Be Extended If Needed, Says Union Minister Sadananda Gowda Delhi Police have registered more than 17 FIRs in connection with the posters against the Prime Minister under sections of the Degradation of Public Property Act in addition to other laws. Also Read – Himachal Pradesh Extends Corona Curfew Until May 26, Essential Stores Open For 3 Hours Budh Vihar Ward Councilor Gayatri Garg told IANS: “On May 12, we learned that several posters had been put up in the areas of Budh Vihar, Vijay Vihar and others. Following this information, my husband and several other members withdrew them on May 13th. “ Arrests took place in central Delhi, Rohini, east Delhi, Dwarka, northeast Delhi and Shahdara. Police also obtained CCTV footage from the Shahdara area where people were seen putting up the posters. According to police reports, those arrested in Shahdara received 500 rupees for putting up three posters. An interrogation is underway to identify other people involved in the case and whether there is any involvement of a political party behind the posters in the city. The posters arrived after the Delhi government reported the city’s Covid vaccine shortage to the central government. Several states across the country have complained about the vaccine shortage to the central government. Several opposition parties have also criticized the central government for not ordering the vaccines for the people of the country and instead exporting them to other countries. The nation’s capital was one of the areas hardest hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic last month, with many people struggling to get hospital beds, oxygen bottles and medicine. The capital has also witnessed horrific scenes of hospitals and cremation sites with many deaths due to lack of oxygen supply and people waiting to perform the last rites of their family members.







