fear influenced some GOP votes against impeachment

By Caroline Kelly | CNN

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, whose criticism of former President Donald Trump led to his ousting from the Republican leadership of the House, said on Friday that several Republican members of Congress voted against Trump’s impeachment out of fear for their own life.

Telling CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead” that there are “more members who believe in substance, politics and ideals than want to say,” Cheney quoted from the impeachment vote earlier this year , in which she was one of 10 Republicans who voted to hold Trump responsible for the Capitol Riot.

“If you look at the impeachment vote, for example, there are members who have told me they are afraid for their own safety – fear, in some cases, for their lives,” she said. “And that tells you something about our situation as a country, that members of Congress are unable to vote, or think they cannot, because of their own safety.”

Hours earlier Friday, New York Republican Elise Stefanik, a vocal ally of the former president who has a less conservative voting record than Cheney, was elected Speaker of the House Conference. The main difference between the two women is that Stefanik backed Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, while Cheney repeatedly rebutted them, leading House Republicans to complain that the Republican of the Wyoming undermines the party’s message of promoting Trump’s political brand.

Cheney said her role as a congressman requires her to oppose the widespread lie of voter fraud and she believes “we have had a truth collapse in this country.”

“We’ve seen an evolution, you know, of a general situation where conspiracy theories are rampant, where good people in many cases have been misled and believe things that are not true,” Cheney continued. . “And so, I think we all have an obligation to make sure that we do all we can to convey the truth, stand up for the truth, and stand up for the Constitution and our obligations.”

Cheney has dropped some clues about her next steps in shaping the party’s future, confirming that she will run for re-election for her United States House seat next year without ruling out a candidacy. to the presidency.

“I intend to be the leader, one of the leaders, in a fight to help restore our party,” she told NBC in an interview that aired Thursday morning, warning that Trump is ready. to “disentangle democracy to return to power.” . “

