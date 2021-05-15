Israel-Palestine war: historian denounces SNP attempt to blame Donald Trump | Politics | New





The prominent British historian clashed with the SNP politician during a debate over the geopolitical fallout of the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestinian activists. Mr Ferguson criticized an attempt by Dr Whitford to blame former US President Donald Trump for the latest fighting which has now claimed more than 100 lives, amid Israeli airstrikes and intense rocket fire from armed groups in Gaza.

Mr Ferguson told BBC Any Questions: “I think there is a slightly different point about geopolitics to make here.

“I totally disagree with Philippa’s attempt to pin this on Trump.

“I know everything has to be blamed on Trump these days, but the Trump administration had a pretty successful Middle East strategy.

“And this strategy was to make the Palestinian question less central and improve relations between Isreal and his Arab neighbors.

“What he did, the Abrahamic Accords was a remarkable breakthrough.

The historian went on to link President Joe Biden’s decision to re-engage with Tehran and the escalation of conflict in the region.

He said: “It’s not interesting that a new administration comes in and it says no, we come back to the deal with Iran and very quickly things get out of hand.”

It comes after SNP’s Dr Whitford was asked to comment on the Trump administration’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The MP told the BBC radio show: “The problem is, we just turned four years as President Trump.

“Move the embassy, ​​support the idea of ​​annexation of the West Bank totally contrary to international law.

“And what we have on both sides are the Hamas brokers and also Netanyahu – how badly do they really want peace?

“But peace would benefit both Palestinians and Israelis because it impacts both of their societies all the time, even when we think things are calm.”

Hostilities between Hamas and Isreal erupted earlier this week after security forces and Palestinians in East Jerusalem clashed around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a highly sensitive holy site in the Old City.

The conflict then escalated with Hamas and other armed groups firing hundreds of rocket rounds at towns across Israel which in turn encountered a series of airstrikes from the Israel Defense Forces.

After six days of fighting, at least 139 people were killed in Gaza while in Israel seven people were killed, including a 5-year-old boy.

Earlier today, an American envoy arrived in Tel Aviv ahead of an attempt to negotiate a permanent ceasefire.

