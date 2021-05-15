UK lockdown update: May 17 reigns in full as Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap continues

Rules in England will change again on Monday, May 17, as the country enters the third leg of Boris Johnson’s roadmap outside of lockdown.

The dramatic changes are occurring, despite an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The prime minister warned, however, that the new Indian variant could delay the lifting of the lockdown in June, adding that people would have to be “ selective ” about who they socialize with under the new rules.

Below we have described the new rules, which goes into effect on Monday, May 17 – this includes the new socializing laws – both outdoors and indoors, updated rules for funerals and what that means for your household or household. bubble.

Main lockout lift changes from May 17

From May 17 in England, people can meet outdoors in groups of up to 30 people. People can meet indoors in groups of up to six people or up to two households or bubbles, whichever is greater.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen indoor spaces for the first time since the New Year.

On May 17, indoor entertainment, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas, will also be open.

Theaters, concert halls, conference halls and sports stadiums may also reopen for larger events, with capacity limits.

Organized sports and exercise classes for adults will be permitted indoors, and saunas and steam rooms may reopen.

Domestic overnight stays with friends and family will be allowed, as will stay in a place with people from a different household.

Hotels, inns and guesthouses will reopen – previously only self-contained places with your own household were allowed.

The limit of 30 mourners at funerals will be removed. Instead, funerals can have any number of mourners as long as they are in locations of Covid-safe capacity with social distancing.

Babies and young children are included in the 30 and 6 person limits for gatherings – they are not exempt. An exception to this rule is support groups and parent and child groups. These can take place with up to 30 people, plus any number of children under the age of five in addition to this limit.

There are no plans to waive the current rules before May 17th for the next Eid festival.

New rules on cuddling from May 17th

From May 17, the government will remove guidelines in place since March 2020 that people should socially move away – stay two meters away – from anyone outside of their home or bubble.

Instead, people will be told that they can choose to socially distance themselves from their family and close friends.

This means that people can choose to hug, kiss, or shake hands with friends or relatives in the park or in a house.

Most importantly, this will be for people meeting in groups of legally permitted sizes – six indoors, 30 outdoors.

This does not apply to people from two different small gatherings hugging each other or strangers hugging on the street or in a pub.

People will be asked to exercise their own judgment based on risk.

They will be urged to remain cautious, as some people are more vulnerable to serious illness than others and vaccines do not eliminate the risk of Covid.

People don’t have to take a lateral flow test before hugging, but it is one way to reduce the spread of the disease. Likewise, people can meet indoors or with the windows open, or wear masks, if they wish.

There is no limit to how much time you can spend with people in a day, or how much time you spend in a pub or restaurant.

Officials characterize the change as an evolution towards living with the coronavirus in the future.

They add that this is by no means the end of social distancing advice – and the legal restrictions remain. See below.

They point out that close contact with an infectious person is always the most likely cause of the spread of the coronavirus.







New social distancing rules from May 17

Wider social distancing rules and regulations remain in place in places such as social services, shops, pubs and restaurants.

Drinkers and diners should always check in with the NHS app when they arrive at a venue, and customers and staff should wear masks when moving between tables.

As theaters reopen, people will have to wear masks during the movie, unless they eat or drink.

Pubs and restaurants will always be served at the table only, with no standing at the bar.

They will still have to obey the rule of more than one meter, according to which people stay two meters apart or one meter with attenuations like a plexiglass screen.

Laws directing site owners to make sure customers play by the rules remain the same, despite the relaxation of group hugs.

Government councils will continue to work from home as much as possible until at least June 21.

A broader review of social distancing rules takes place no earlier than June 21.

Government officials are unable to reassure event organizers when the rules after June 21 are clear.

Rules on masks in schools from May 17

Face masks for students will no longer be recommended in high schools or colleges as of May 17.

This means that they will no longer be worn in classrooms or common areas, despite calls from unions.

Face masks could return to some schools with local outbreaks, as officials admit some discretion will be needed.

Meanwhile, college students return to in-person teaching and learning starting May 17 – with twice-weekly testing – despite the fact that students’ academic years will be over or nearly over by now. the.

Marriage regulations from May 17

Weddings, receptions, revivals and other life events like bar mitzvahs can now be held with up to 30 people.

Hugs will be allowed at weddings, according to people’s risk assessment, but dance floors and dance floors will not. Venues must also adhere to social distancing rules for capacity.

People can organize weddings anywhere it is legally acceptable to hold weddings – such as back gardens in some cases.

Travel rules from May 17th

People will be able to travel to Green List countries from May 17, as previously reported.

The legal ban on all overseas pleasure travel will be lifted, meaning people can legally travel to Amber or Red List countries.

But government guidelines will remain not to travel to Amber or Red List countries, although this is legal.

A new version of the NHS Covid-19 app is expected to go live on May 17, allowing people to show their vaccination status for travel.

If they can’t get the app, people will be able to ask the NHS for a letter confirming their vaccination status to show to foreign countries requiring proof.

A Covid passport for home use in the UK will only come later and is still in development.

Rules for large capacity events from May 17th

Outdoor venues can accommodate up to 4,000 people or half, whichever is less.

In larger open-air venues, where crowds can disperse, up to 10,000 people can attend, or the grounds can be a quarter full, whichever is less.

Fans can catch larger shows and sporting events indoors, with a capacity of 1,000 people or half full, whichever is less.

Other events have taken place before – with bigger crowds and no social distancing – but they’re part of a special pilot program and people have to test negative to enter.