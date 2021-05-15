PM Modi examines COVID situation and highlights surge of health resources in rural areas





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the management of COVID-19 in the country in preparation for the second wave of COVID-19. Highlighting the increase in health resources for rural areas which have witnessed a recent increase in COVID-19 infections, PM Modi said it was important to ensure an equitable distribution of the oxygen supply in rural areas. He also said that rural health workers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers should be trained to operate medical equipment and machines such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators among others. . home isolation and treatment in rural areas. Prime Minister Modi has called for the rate of COVID-19 testing to be increased in areas that have reported high positivity rates (TPRs) and he has also called for a focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance. The prime minister said states should be encouraged to report their numbers transparently without any pressure of adverse effects on the high positivity rate. He called for an intensification of RT-PCR tests as well as rapid antigenic tests to allow early detection of cases followed by treatment. “ COVID cases from 4 lakh mark ” Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister has been informed of the rapid increase in testing in the country from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 million tests per week currently. They also informed PM Modi about the gradual decrease in the test positivity rate and the increase in the recovery rate. It has been discussed that cases that had exceeded 4 lakh per day are now on the decline thanks to the efforts of healthcare workers, state and central governments. Discussed a number of issues at today’s COVID-19 review meeting, including scaling up testing in high TPR areas, preparing localized containment strategies, increasing health capacity in rural areas and accelerating the speed of vaccination. https://t.co/ysQmtDiZAQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021 Taking serious note of the fact that ventilators and other medical equipment provided by the Center to the States are not used in the event of acute shortages elsewhere, PM Modi asked the central authorities to immediately carry out an audit to verify the installation and operation. medical equipment provided by the Center. The .PM said India’s fight against COVID has been guided throughout by scientists and subject matter experts and will continue to be guided by them. Officials briefed the PM on the vaccination process and state coverage of the population over 45. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He ordered officials to work closely with states to speed up vaccination. The Prime Minister has held regular meetings with senior officials to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation across the country and has given instructions to control the devastating impact of the pandemic. He has held several meetings with key stakeholders such as Chief State Ministers / UTs, oxygen manufacturers, top experts in the pharmaceutical industry, and vaccine manufacturers, among others.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos