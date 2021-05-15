Chinese Civil War Over Technology Heats Up: New Economy Saturday

“Silk and bamboo burn, and the emperor’s achievements are nothing.”

So begins an 1,100-year-old Tang Dynasty poem that, believe it or not, started a political fire among the Chinese. technology world. The emperor pilloried in the old verse is Qin Shi Huang, who formed the first unified Chinese empire in 221 BC and infamously ordered the “burning of books” – allegedly subversive texts produced from silk and bamboo , the writing materials of the time.

When tech mogul Wang Xing posted this poem on an obscure Chinese website, his e-commerce platform, Meituan, lost $ 26 billion in market value in two days, evaporating billions of dollars from his own wealth, convinced that he too was making a subversive statement.

Some even thought Wang might be aiming for veiled criticisms of the current lifelong leader President Xi Jinping, which would be incredibly. dangerous movement.

Wang quickly denied any political intention. Yet the episode highlights how worried investors in China came to fear that an all-out campaign targeting Wang and other billionaire tech entrepreneurs had unfolded. well beyond its apparent purpose of punishing abuses of monopoly.

Indeed, repression has all the characteristics of a historical Struggle for Chinese power.

Regulators launched their assault after Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, publicly criticized Xi’s signing initiative to control financial risk. As punishment, they aborted the List of $ 35 billion from Ma’s fintech startup Ant Financial and a $ 2.8 billion fine to Alibaba after an anti-monopoly investigation.

Given this story, it seemed entirely possible that Wang’s poem was a similar protest: more subtle, however. equally risky.

In Mao’s day, that was how politics worked. The warring factions attacked each other using a literary allusion. For example, a heated debate over the play, “Hai Rui Dismissed From Office,” a drama about an honest minister imprisoned for criticizing the emperor, heralded the start of Mao’s Cultural Revolution in 1966.

Today’s battle is over China’s vast data treasures. Just as the titanic struggles of the past took place within a small circle of elites, this one is also very personal. The winning tech economy has concentrated ownership of consumer information in the hands of a coterie of fabulously wealthy e-commerce and fintech entrepreneurs. “There is a nervousness about who controls, ”said Duncan Clark, author of“ Alibaba: The House Jack Built ”.

The Chinese Communist Party claims an absolute monopoly of power. But in reality, Clark noted, Ma, Wang and their peers arguably have more granular financial information (and understanding market trends) as regulators in Beijing. “This is how you run the economy,” Clark said.

It’s also how you keep an eye on the people. While the surveillance state has a tremendous ability to track where citizens travel, who they meet and what they say, it doesn’t have much of the same digital tools to monitor their spending habits and therefore predict the economic future.

How is this fight going to play out? On the one hand, the men who run China – many of whom are engineers by training – understand that they need the titans of technology for their commercial dynamism. They also know that the private sector is much better at collecting and organizing the massive flows of data that powers machine learning, the intelligence that will drive 21st century economies.

Yet they fear that the Internet plutocrats have become powerful enough to compete for Party control, at least in the economic sphere.

There is a good chance that this battle will continue inconclusive for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, international investors had better beware; China’s tech sector is now operating in a different kingdom from its American counterpart. Superficially, the two are mirror images of each other: Alibaba is Amazon, Renren is Facebook, Sina Weibo is Twitter.

But the comparisons end there. As my colleague Shuli Ren writes in Bloomberg Opinion, “Irreverence worked great for Elon Musk, “who can disparage the Securities and Exchange Commission on Twitter anything he likes” but also be cool. “

Among Chinese billionaires, “such talk can be expensive.” So even if Wang didn’t attack Xi with his cryptic poem, it might not matter. The Party, it seems, is attacking him.

