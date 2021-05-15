Trump’s decision on 2024 race affects fate of GOP





In 2023, former President Donald Trump will likely make the most significant one-person decision affecting the fate of the Republican Party in decades.

He will decide if he runs for president again, which will determine who the frontrunner is (Trump, if he’s up for it) and the contours of the race.

If Trump does, he is supposed to wipe out the sun. Everything will be about him – his record, his statements, his animosities. Much of the conservative mass media will join them, while the mainstream media – inadvertently helping it, again – will be even more intensely hostile.

Trump’s continued influence has been a boon to his most die-hard executives, but it is a problem for Trumpism, at least if that term is to mean anything other than personal loyalty to him. In particular, his perseverance risks overshadowing and distorting the development of the populist wing of the party, which should be more than “Stop the Steal” and one-man membership, even though that man has defied political gravity. .

Trump lost last November and contributed more than his share to the Georgia Senate losses which added trillions of dollars to what President Biden can presumably spend.

It no longer has formal power, whereas a few months ago it could move groups of aircraft carriers.

He’s off social media and not as ubiquitous in mainstream media as when he held impromptu press conferences on his way to Marine One.

And yet his grip on the party has barely loosened, if at all.

Why?

More importantly, he avoided the stigma of a loser by falsely claiming that he really won.

He connected with his constituents on a deeper cultural level than any of his policies, forging a lasting bond.

His constituents still think he is the only one who really receives the threat from the left, and the only one who wants to fight with the ferocity required.

Finally, they think Trump is being persecuted by social media companies and fear that he is next. The lesson from defenestrating US Rep Liz Cheney, R-Wy., Is that you can’t run headlong into these feelings and hope to survive in leadership.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has clearly expressed his contempt for Trump, has made the wisest decision to decline to elaborate on his well-known views and is not going anywhere.

There is no doubt that what it means to be a populist in Trump mode is too determined by Trump himself.

Until recently, U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik was a moderate New York State Republican. She has become the alternative to Cheney for populists in the party by complying with Stop the Steal, an issue that is not liberal, conservative, or populist, but pure Trump.

The Trump effect is striking in Republican politics in Ohio. One would think that U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a featured speaker last year at an event at populist political shop American Compass, would have more populist credibility than Senate Primary candidate Josh Mandel, an ordinary Republican. Still, Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump, so Mandel earns populist points by calling him a “traitor.”

On the other hand, another likely candidate for the Senate, JD Vance, who represents sincere and thoughtful populism, will have to answer for his lack of enthusiasm for Trump in 2016.

If Trump decides to run, he will oust potential candidates like Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who is most determined to run as his direct successors.

They, like most other party members, will have to hold their breath until Trump comes down one way or the other in 2023.

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.

