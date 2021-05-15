Erdogan: Turkey will not ‘keep silent’ on Israeli strikes in Gaza





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Ankara is furious at the Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip and lashes out at countries that remain silent in the face of the Israeli operation. We are both saddened and furious at the cruelty of the terrorist state of Israel against the Palestinians, Erdogan said at a virtual meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party. Standing up against Israeli aggression in Palestinian cities, Jerusalem is a duty of honor for humanity, he said. “By attacking the sacred sites of the three religions, the terrorist State of Israel has crossed all borders. The casualties increased as violence between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day. The bloodshed is the worst the region has seen since the 2014 war, prompting the UN envoy to the Middle East to warn that the conflict is escalating into full-scale war. At least 122 people, including 31 children and 20 women, have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since Monday, Palestinian officials said. Eight people in Israel, including two children, died in rockets launched by Hamas and the militant Islamic Jihad group, according to Israeli officials. Turkey does not view Hamas, which runs Gaza, as a terrorist movement. In August 2020, Erdogan hosted a Hamas delegation led by the group’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, for meetings in Istanbul, sparking an angry response from Israel. The Erdogans ‘harsh criticism of recent Israeli military actions comes despite Ankaras’ efforts to improve relations with the Jewish state, which have included meetings between Israeli and Turkish intelligence officials. Those who remain silent or openly support Israel’s bloodshed should know that one day it will be their turn, Erdogan said on Friday, calling on the UN Security Council to resolve the crisis. The 15-member body meets on Sunday to discuss rising violence in Gaza and Israel. Earlier this week, the United States blocked a Security Council statement expressing concern over the hostilities, which the U.S. delegation reportedly deemed counterproductive. Meanwhile, the Turks took to the streets to protest the Israeli bombing campaign and the crackdown on demonstrators. On Monday, thousands of people flouted Turkey’s coronavirus lockdown to protest outside the Israeli embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Istanbul.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos