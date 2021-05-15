Keep its promise for the mangrove – Opinion en.tempo.co





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Nickel mining in East Halmahera is damaging the mangrove ecosystem and the livelihoods of local fishermen. This contributes to the destruction of the mangrove forest in Indonesia. The irony of Indonesia’s environmental protection policy is now visible in the waters of Moronopo, East Halmahera, North Maluku. As President Joko Widodo calls on world leaders to increase green cover, mud is covering mangrove forests there. The cause: the extraction of nickel ore by the public company Aneka Tambang (Antam). The sediments appeared because a subcontractor from Antam acted recklessly: the mud spread and burst through a dike, then flowed towards the river into the sea. Now the view de Tanjung (cape) Moronopo is sad to see. Mud covered the mangrove trees that were planted decades ago and damaged the coral reef. The sea around Moronopo is yellow. Even the fishermen have lost their livelihoods because there are no more fish. The recovery is progressing slowly and the environment service of the North Moluccas has not been able to assess the impact of the mud. No one was held responsible. Mining continues, while the impact of sedimentation affects other mangrove forests along the east coast of Halamahera. The government should have anticipated this tragedy from the start. A similar incident occurred in 2012 in the village of Mabapura, an area near Cape Moronopo. The sludge waste from the extraction of nickel ore by Antam also spread and caused damage on the coast of the village. However, no effort was apparent to prevent the same incident from happening again. Even the protests of the local population were ignored. When researchers at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture showed in 2016 that the nickel level in the waters of East Halmahera was approaching danger levels and was affecting the maritime ecosystem, once again the government turned a blind eye. There are four government institutions that should take responsibility for the preservation of mangrove forests: the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, the Peatlands and Mangroves Restoration Agency and the local provincial government. However, there does not seem to be any coordination between them. The Moronopo incident will have an impact on reducing the coverage of mangrove forest in Indonesia, which already reaches thousands of hectares each year, according to the Ministry of the Environment, in 2015 they amounted to about 3.49 million hectares. hectares of mangrove forest, or about 19 percent of the global total. However, around 1.82 million hectares are currently in critical condition. The Indonesian Mangrove Conservation Foundation even estimates that the area of ​​mangrove forests in May 2020 had fallen to 3.2 million hectares. This rate of destruction exceeds the capacity of the Ministry of the Environment to rehabilitate the mangroves, which are only a few hundred hectares per year. This damage must be stopped immediately. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries claims that the mangrove ecosystem is a key part of the Indonesian economy as it contributes Rp 40 trillion to the fish farming sector each year. Mangrove forests also store three gigatons of carbon like other forests. This means that the mangrove plays a key role in mitigating the effects of global warming. This is why it is important to keep President Joko Widodo on the promise he made at the Leaders’ Climate Summit which was held virtually on April 22 of this year. As a nation with one of the largest areas of rainforest, Indonesia, according to Jokowi, is serious about tackling climate change. But this promise will be nothing more than a dream given the current government agenda. Read the full story in English Weather Magazine







