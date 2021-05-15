PM Modi orders an audit of ventilators supplied by the Union government

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered an “immediate” audit of the installation and operation of ventilators supplied by the central government, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

This comes against the backdrop of reports of ventilators provided under the Prime Minister’s Emergency Citizen Assistance and Relief Fund (PM CARES) unused in some states, even as patients covid -19 are out of breath due to lack of medical oxygen.

According to the government, the PM CARES Fund has allocated 2,000 crore for the provision of 50,000 ventilators to government-run covid hospitals in states and union territories.

The Prime Minister took serious note of some reports of unused fans in warehouses in some states and ordered that an immediate audit of the installation and operation of ventilators supplied by the central government be carried out. The Prime Minister added that refresher training for the proper functioning of ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary, ”the statement added.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi to discuss the situation related to covid and vaccination in India.

Of the 50,000 fans, 30,000 fans are manufactured by M / s Bharat Electronics Limited. The remaining 20,000 ventilators are manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10,000), AMTZ Basic (5,650), AMTZ High End (4,000) and Allied Medical (350), ”PMO said in a June 23 release. last year.

The government is increasingly criticized for its mismanagement of the second wave, with more widespread events, such as political rallies and Kumbh Mela, exacerbating an unprecedented health crisis underway. India faces a severe shortage of medical oxygen, drugs, vaccines, and hospital and intensive care beds.

PM Modi warned on Friday against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in rural areas, amid a second wave raging across the country.

Compared to the first wave of 2020, the second wave of this year has led to a rapid increase in the number of infections and deaths in rural India. It is estimated that 65% of the country’s 1.3 billion people live in rural areas.

