China proposes to build new Kenyan Foreign Ministry office in Nairobi Kenya News





China supports technical colleges, providing scholarships for university science students – The Chinese government donated two VIP buses for the use of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs – The East Asian nation has already built the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Kenya has received a major boost after the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to build a new headquarters in Kenya for the Foreign Ministry. China has offered to build the new offices of the Kenyan Foreign Ministry in Nairobi. Photo: Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Facebook The latest move is likely to consolidate Beijing's influence in Nairobi as China prepares to increase its economic influence in Africa. The East Asian nation supports technical colleges, providing scholarships to university science students and the National Defense College, which is part of its broader cultural diplomacy program. On Thursday, May 13, details emerged during a ceremony in which the Chinese government donated two VIP buses for use by the Kenyan ministry. Senior Foreign Secretary Macharia Kamau told the audience at the event that he hoped Beijing's promise would be implemented within the next three or four years, paving the way for a new job for the event. the country's diplomats. We in this ministry are especially grateful to the government of the People's Republic of China for the generous grant to build a new ministry headquarters, he said. The audience included the Chinese Ambassador to Nairobi, Zhou Pingjian. I look forward to working with you to ensure the completion of this important project before your mission in Kenya ends. TUKO.co.ke understands that Zhou arrived in Nairobi in August 2020, after working in Nigeria as an ambassador. Detailed details of the start of the project were not immediately made public. Still, it could take the usual formal agreement between the two sides for Beijing to build the headquarters. The Foreign Office currently occupies the former Treasury building next to Harambee House along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi, which is less spacious. China has already built the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, but has had to push back against accusations of blackout operations in Africa.







