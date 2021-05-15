Joe Biden rescinds health insurance requirement for new immigrants imposed by Donald Trump





US President Joe Biden revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump that sought to ban the entry of immigrants who could not prove they had health insurance or could cover health costs .

In a White House announcement on Friday, the Democratic president said the suspension imposed by his Republican predecessor “does not advance the interests of the United States.”

Mr Trump issued a proclamation in October 2019 requiring all potential immigrants to present proof of US health insurance within 30 days of arriving in the United States or enough money to pay “reasonably foreseeable medical bills.”

A federal judge blocked the health care requirement ahead of its effective date a month later.

But in a December 2020 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Trump’s proclamation, saying it fell within the executive branch of presidents.

Mr Biden took office weeks later and lawyers said the measure never went into effect.

The White House and other U.S. agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Biden has vowed to reverse many of Mr. Trump’s restrictive immigration policies, roll back a travel ban to 13 Muslim-majority and African countries, and stop construction of the US-Mexico border wall.

The initial announcement of Mr. Trump’s health insurance requirement made potential immigrants scramble to figure out how to get the coverage they need and navigate the U.S. bureaucracy.

Immigrant advocates said the proclamation would have barred entry for as many as two-thirds of legal immigrants had it been allowed to go into effect.

Mr Biden’s proclamation came as part of a package of actions Friday night overturning some largely symbolic political statements by Mr Trump.

These included the former president’s executive decrees ridiculing online censorship, street protests against monuments, and excessive government regulation.

Another order overturned by Mr. Biden proposed to build a sculpture garden of American “heroes”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos