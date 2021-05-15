The time to come home is over, get ready for the early return starting May 16





Jembrana – Transport Minister (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi predicts increased ebb will occur back home Eid. The peak of the increase in reflux is expected to occur on May 16 and 17, 2021. “In the future, it is possible that the screening will increase the number of people after Lebaran on 16 and 17. Because there, tomorrow, we have to work,” said Budi Karya during a working visit to the port. by Gilimanuk, Jembrana Regency, Bali, Saturday (5/15/2021). Therefore, Budi Karya called on his whole team to consolidate, both to prepare people and mechanisms for reflux. Budi Karya is sure the feedback flow will work fine. “I’m sure what was done after everything went well, I thought at the time back home After Eid, it will be well managed as long as we know that it is the duty of the nation, ”he explained. According to Budi Karya, depending on the functions of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), various movements of the population must be well controlled. For this reason, he asked all travelers to obey the government ban. During the ban back home, there was a significant decrease. “Therefore, I appreciate both people. We appreciate that they listen to what the government has to say. (I also appreciate everyone here, including ASDP, Polres, Polri, TNI, BPTD and Transportation Agency who implement it jointly, ”explained the Minister of Transport. For information, Budi Karya’s working visit to Jembrana Regency took off by helicopter from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport to Gilimanuk Field. Arriving in Gilimanuk, Budi Karya visited two places. Besides the visit to the port of Gilimanuk, the working visit of Budi Karya to Jembrana Regency also made it possible to observe the situation of the post of blocking the return home. This post is also located not far from the site of the port. At the blockade post, Budi Karya was received by Bali Police Traffic Director Kombes Pol Indra and various other elements. (hns / hns)

