Several arrested for posters questioning the Prime Minister on Covid-19 vaccine exports





Delhi police have made several arrests after posters criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found across the city. PTI reported that 15 people were arrested, while NDTV said the police made at least 12 arrests. The Indian Express reset the number to nine. The posters questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting vaccines amid India’s massive second wave of the coronavirus. The posters read: Modi ji, why did you send our children’s vaccines on board? Are these the posters people from Delhi were arrested for? pic.twitter.com/HpX1fuzfXm – Seema Chishti (@seemay) May 15, 2021 Police filed 17 first information reports under Section 3 of Prevention of Degradation of Property Act, Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (Disobeying an Order Duly Promulgated by Official) and others, according to PTI. According to NDTV, four different police divisions in the east, center, northeast and east made the arrests. According to The Indian Express. Kumar, on the other hand, said he was unaware of any such accusations. Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Eastern District) Sanjay Sehrawat said: We are verifying the allegations and further investigations are ongoing. Since January 20, India has exported nearly 6.6 crore vaccine doses in 95 countries as part of the Vaccine Maitri initiative. Meanwhile, several states are facing vaccine shortages as manufacturers have been unable to meet supply needs. At least eight states have decided to launch global tenders for the purchase of the doses as they struggle to immunize people between the ages of 18 and 44, who became eligible for vaccines in the third round of immunization. which launched on May 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party said on Wednesday that 84% of the coronavirus vaccines exported so far by the Center were part of the commercial and licensing responsibilities of the two manufacturers, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. The clarification came amid criticism from the central government from various quarters for sending vaccines to other countries without meeting the demands of recipients in India. In the midst of the second massive wave of the coronavirus, India is also facing a severe shortage of oxygen and medicine.







