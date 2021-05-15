Azerbaijani border service says two soldiers killed in clashes with drug traffickers on Iranian border





Azerbaijan and Iran share a 765 km border. Baku gained full control of the border area for the first time in decades after last year’s war with the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh backed by Armenia.

Two Azerbaijani soldiers have died following an exchange of fire with drug traffickers on the border with Iran, the Azerbaijani border service said on Saturday. At around 4 p.m. on May 15, three unknown people violated the state border near the village of Gendere, Yardimli region. The offenders did not obey the order to stop the border guards, opened fire on them, abandoned their cargo and tried to flee the scene, ”the border service said in a statement. Two border guards were seriously injured in the clash and transported to a local medical facility, but died of their injuries, the statement added. The border service said about 10 kg of narcotics were found at the scene. One of the smugglers has since been arrested, with the search continuing for the others. The detainee is believed to be an Iranian national and Azerbaijan has informed Iran of the incident. Iranian officials have yet to comment on the situation. Azerbaijan and Iran enjoy generally peaceful and friendly relations, although the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh prompted Tehran to demand an immediate end to hostilities, as multiple bombs, missiles and drones landed on its territory, injuring at least one civilian. This week, amid rising tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran’s foreign ministry called on both sides to exercise restraint and stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region. Drug trafficking is also a problem. Last month, Azerbaijani border guards injured an Iranian national when he attempted to cross the border illegally while carrying large quantities of narcotics. The Islamic Republic has a large population of ethnic Azerbaijanis who live on the border with Azerbaijan and represent up to 1/5 of the Iranian population, but have pledged their loyalty to the central government, especially after the Iranian revolution of 1979 and the end of the Shah’s policy of Persian nationalism. Nevertheless, some local and foreign forces sometimes try to arouse nationalistic sentiments among Iranian Azerbaijanis. Last year, Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recitation of a poem during a military parade in Baku, which Tehran viewed as an incitement to nationalist and separatist sentiments. Turkey claimed that Erdogan’s comments were “deliberately taken out of context”.







