The Chinese Communist Party maintains strict control over the military

Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party pays great attention to its control over the military as the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 convinced the party that it must retain control over the military so that his power is not questioned.

Josephine Ma, writing in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is the largest in the world with two million active personnel because the party and the (PLA) were linked. and that in the first years of his reign, all leaders of the Communist Party had military experience.

In 1927, Chairman Mao Zedong declared that “political power arises from the barrel of a gun”. It was the year the Chinese Communists organized the Nanchang uprising against the ruling nationalist government.

At the time, the Communist Party largely existed in the form of an armed rebellion against the ruling Kuomintang party. The revolutionary force, originally called the Chinese Red Army of Workers and Peasants, was later renamed the PLA.

It was the PLA that brought the Communist Party to power when it won the Chinese Civil War in 1949. In the early years of its rule, all the leaders of the Communist Party – top leaders such as Mao and Deng Xiaoping , to younger figures such as Bo Yibo and Xi Zhongxun – had military experience.

As the founder, operator and leader of the military, the Communist Party has a closer relationship with the military than most political parties around the world, the SCMP reported.

Since the ideology of the Communist Party declares that the party represents the interests of the people, the party argued that the military serving the party is equivalent to serving the state and the Chinese people.

Part of Mao’s strategy to gain this control over the military was to establish a Communist Party cell in each base military unit, to ensure loyalty to the party’s decisions and ideology throughout, a writes Ma.

The PLA reports to the Communist Party’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and any discussion of nationalizing the military – suggesting that the military would serve any elected political party – can be considered subversive in China.

In theory, the PLA is also accountable to the National People’s Congress, the highest body of state power and the national legislature, through parallel liaison with another CMC reporting to the Council of State, the Chinese cabinet.

But the two CMCs are made up of exactly the same members, and the chairman of both is usually the party leader – currently President Xi Jinping. After Xi came to power in 2012, he launched a massive anti-corruption campaign in the military and destroyed the strongholds of many military interest groups.

Between 2013 and 2015, Xi purged all threats within the party in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign, while accusing his rivals of planning a coup, the SCMP reported.

In 2015, Xi decided to end the lucrative PLA activities and ordered it to focus on transforming it into a modern army that could win wars.

Xi also personally headed a commission to shake the PLA and succeeded in uprooting the strongholds of the interest groups by reorganizing the headquarters, troops and military regions, Ma wrote.

He was named “Commander-in-Chief” in 2016, following the US President’s position as Commander-in-Chief of the country’s armed forces, establishing command of the country’s land, naval, air and rocket forces.

In 2017, China amended the party charter to declare that all military forces in China were accountable to the chairman of the CMC, putting black and white in the most important party document that the PLA and paramilitary forces must be. absolutely loyal to the CMC chairman, who is Xi at the moment, SCMP reported.

The president said the reforms were part of his efforts to transform the world’s largest armed force into a modern army, on par with his Western counterparts.

Reforms were also introduced to place the 1.5 million strong paramilitary police force, the People’s Armed Police (PAP), under the exclusive command of the CMC. Analysts said the change brought the PAP directly under Xi’s control, Ma wrote.

Previously, the PAP came under a dual command structure of the CMC and the Council of State through the Ministry of Public Security.

It serves as a wartime support to the military and plays a role in suppressing protests and counterterrorism – especially in areas such as the troubled far west region of Xinjiang – as well as in border defense. and fire fighting.

In January this year, China further revised its national defense law to weaken the role of the State Council in formulating military policy, giving all decision-making powers to the CMC.

All of this expanded the power of the Xi-led CMC to mobilize military and civilian resources in the defense of the national interest, both at home and abroad. (ANI)







