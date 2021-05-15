Increase Covid-19 Testing, Report Infection Figures Accurately, Says PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for an increase in Covid-19 testing and asked states to report their infection figures accurately and transparently as he chairs a meeting on the pandemic situation in the country. He ordered officials to develop a distribution plan to ensure the supply of oxygen and electricity to rural areas, as cases have also increased in villages. Prime Minister called for testing to be stepped up further, with the use of both RT-PCR [reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction] and rapid testing, especially in areas with high test positivity rates, according to a statement released after the meeting. Officials briefed Prime Minister Modi at the meeting and told him testing had increased rapidly in the country, from around five million a week in early March to over 10 million now. They also informed him about the gradual decrease in the positivity of the test and the increasing rate of recovery. Cases that exceeded 40,000,000 per day are declining, Modi was told. PM Modi also called for increasing health resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance. He also spoke about empowering ASHA [Accredited Social Health Activist] & Anganwadi with all the necessary tools. PM [Prime Minister] called for guidelines to be made available in plain language with illustrations for home isolation and treatment in rural areas, the statement said. PM Modi on Friday warned of the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas and urged village panchayats to ensure proper awareness and sanitation. India’s fight against Covid has been guided throughout by scientists and subject matter experts and will continue to be guided by them, he said. He called localized containment strategies the need of the hour, especially in states with high positivity rates. The statement said PM Modi took serious note of the reports about unused fans in storage units and led an immediate audit of their installation and operation. Modi asked officials to provide training on the proper use of medical devices such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators. Officials gave him a detailed overview of the state and district level situation regarding oxygen availability, testing, health infrastructure and immunization roadmap. In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi separately continued his attack on the government over its Covid-19 strategy and said its disastrous vaccination strategy will ensure a devastating third wave. It cannot be repeated enough: India needs an appropriate vaccine strategy!

