McCarthy says Biden doesn’t have the ‘energy’ of former president





President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office, which included (clockwise from left) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. Photo AP / Evan Vucci

Kevin McCarthy said President Biden did not have the “energy” of former President Trump.

“Donald Trump didn’t need to get five hours of sleep a night,” McCarthy told Sean Hannity.

McCarthy sat down for an interview with Steve Scalise and the new House GOP conference chair, Elise Stefanik.

GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said on Friday that President Joe Biden does not have the “energy” of former President Donald Trump after a recent White House meeting.

McCarthy, who is seeking to regain control of the House in next year’s midterm election, met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, alongside GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of the Kentucky, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California, and the Democratic majority in the Senate. Chef Chuck Schumer from New York.

While being interviewed on Fox News by host Sean Hannity, McCarthy gave his assessment of the meeting after Hannah asked if Biden was “engaged” and had a “high level” of energy.

“He was with that and he was engaging and he was giving me numbers and talking,” he said. “But at no point, having known Joe Biden for awhile, has he had the energy of Donald Trump. We both know that.”

He added: “Donald Trump didn’t need to get five hours of sleep a night. If you called Donald Trump, he would call before the staff did.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and incoming Republican House Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik of New York were also part of the interview.

Stefanik, a 36-year-old New York lawmaker and Trump loyalist, replaced Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the Tory descendant of a prominent Republican family, after Cheney refused to validate the former president’s denied claims about the 2020 presidential election.

McCarthy, who criticized Cheney for failing to articulate a unified message against the Democratic Party, supported Stefanik’s rise to leadership, along with Trump.

All three GOP members widely attacked Biden’s policies during the interview.

“I am delighted that Elise Stefanik is joining the management team because Joe Biden doesn’t just ignore problems, he ignites them,” said McCarthy.

Biden, who is seeking to pass a $ 2 trillion infrastructure bill, hit a huge roadblock with GOP leaders, who seek a smaller package and oppose the increase in the tax rate companies to fund the legislation.

The president sought to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, but said he was open to negotiating the final figure.

Read the original article on Business Insider

