Indian variant: postponing a flight ban is Boris Johnson’s normal behavior







The Prime Minister has two moods: sheepish and boiling. At yesterday’s coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, he was sheepish. He didn’t want to be there. The briefing started late, went off brilliantly and ended abruptly. But the science advisers got it done.

The Indian variant is alarming and they know they’ll have to respond to the public inquiry if everything goes wrong, so I guess they’ve made it clear to Boris Johnson that he should do something about it. He canceled them before last September when they wanted a breaker lockout but likely doesn’t think he can do it again.

I don’t think he cares so much about the public inquiry: he ultimately decides who chairs it, and it won’t report until after the election. But he can’t let science advisers make their disagreements public, and he certainly doesn’t want any of them to resign.

So Johnson got in front of the camera to deliver the kind of message a political leader never wants to give: it’s a little worrying, but we don’t have enough information yet. I urge you to be very careful, he said at one point, while also saying that on Mondays the opening of indoor service in pubs and restaurants would take place. Relax but don’t relax. This brought back an echo of Matt Lucass defining the confusion skit about easing the first lockdown last year: Go to work; not going to work.

Johnson was on the defensive when asked why he delayed the ban on flights from India. We were more concerned with the South African variant at the time, he said, which is not an answer. Remember that everyone coming from India, or elsewhere, had to deal with very strict quarantine rules, he said, which is not an answer either.

advised

It looks like the move fits into a pattern we already know – that of a prime minister reluctant to act quickly, then forced to do what he resisted after much of the damage was done. This is a simplification, but it contains enough truth to make it stand out as the story of the UK governments handling the pandemic.

Sometimes there were good reasons to hold back. At first, in March last year, Johnson was advised by Sage, the science advisory group for emergencies, to delay a lockdown. In September, it is not certain that a blackout would have worked (it did not work in Wales).

But the delay in ordering a ban on flights from India appears to have been politically motivated. Johnson was reluctant to cancel his trip to India because he sees India’s trade deals as such an important part of his post-Brexit view of Britain to the world. He did not want to offend Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, by banning the flights.

So he had the worst of both worlds letting the pressure for a ban build up and giving anyone who wanted to return to the UK from India time to travel before the ban was finally imposed. With the result that he found himself yesterday in the specially designed media center, looking sheepish.

As always, however, Johnson struggled to remain sheepish for long, and his scorching alter ego continued to struggle to grab the mic. It is also possible that we are on the right track, he said cheerfully. The India variant might turn out not to be so frighteningly transmissible, he said. This does not mean that it is impossible to move forward well with the fourth stage. [the 21 June lifting of most restrictions].

Again, this fits a pattern of behavior we’ve become familiar with: of the Prime Minister optimistically predicting a return to normal, before returning to sheepish mode as new restrictions are to be announced.

This time, however, it’s really different, as vaccines seem to limit worst-case scenarios. So far, the vaccines seem to work against all variants, and so even if the Indian variant is a setback, it seems unlikely to lead to the doomsday scenarios of the first and second waves.

In this case, the sheepish stable door pusher may end up being given the benefit of the doubt, once again, by the British people. I suspect the harsher attack, launched by Angela Rayner, Labor deputy leader, in her Time interview today that the difference between her and Johnson is that I will not kill your grandmother will not persuade those who are not convinced. She was talking about a different stable door than nursing homes, which was closed too late against the discharge of infected patients from hospitals last year.

It’s easy to imagine a different Prime Minister acting faster and more decisively at several points in this crisis, and towards the end of last year Johnsons’ popularity was deep in the negative half of the chart, but then the vaccine cavalry came to the Hill, and since then he seems surprisingly little to blame for his frequent inability to make up his mind.