Sunil Jain dies in Delhi AIIMS after fighting Covid for weeks, PM Modi rejoices in death





Financial Express editor Sunil Jain died on Saturday after battling COVID-19 for weeks. He was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on May 3. Her sister Sandhya Jain took to Twitter to inform her of the publisher's disappearance. "We lost my brother Sunil Jain tonight due to Covid + its complications. The doctors and AIIMS staff fought heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his journey forward; deep gratitude to all who have stood by our side during those darkest days @drharshvardhan @ rajivtuli69, "she wrote. Sunil Jain tweeted on May 1 about his deteriorating health as his oxygen levels remained low. "I've been struggling with over 85 levels for the last week – mostly 88-90 – and every time that happens, 8-9 times a day, I do deep breathing. Doctors want to avoid the hospital because there is no room so this is the only way Very scary, especially at night, so help if someone next to you, "he wrote in reply to a tweet about pronunciation. I've been struggling with over 85 levels for the past week – mostly 88-90 – and every time that happens 8-9 times a day I do deep breathing Doctors want to avoid hospital because there is no has no room so this is the only scary way especially at night so help if someone next to you https://t.co/ad9GeLdZu0– Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) April 30, 2021 Condemning his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your candid and insightful opinions on various topics. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti. " You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your candid and insightful opinions on various topics. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021 Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal also expressed his condolences. "Very saddened to learn that senior journalist Sunil Jain, editor-in-chief of Financial Express, has passed away. He was an inspiration and someone who inspired a generation of journalists. My deepest condolences to his family, "he said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here







