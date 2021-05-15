IFS veteran comes out – The Sunday Guardian Live





In mid-April 2021, one of India’s most recent prominent foreign ministers, K. Natwar Singh, was driven to the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi for a meeting. He could have, in the normal course, discussed various important issues, and not just the covid situation, with the Prime Minister. Its strong point is diplomacy. The initial K means Kunwar; he is not directly linked to the ruling family of the former Jat state of Bharatpur (in the old Matsya region, not far from the national capital) and is closely linked, through marriage, with Princess Patiala . St. Stephens College, Delhi and Corpus Christi College, Cambridge and entered the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1953. By virtue of his own writings, as well as other sources, he appears as a loyalist of Nehru-Gandhi , in particular Indira Gandhi. He was Secretary General of the Seventh Non-Aligned Summit held in New Delhi in March 1983. President Fidel Castro of Cuba had been President of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for three years and handed over to the Indian Prime Minister of the time. Minister. Rajiv Gandhi later included Natwar Singh in the congressional ministry formed in early 1985. His diplomatic and political career developed, given his professional skills and caliber and the extensive patronage of the First Family. He was generous in praising former IFS junior colleagues who called the shots. He also did not look back himself until he finally left the Union Cabinet (as Minister of External Affairs) in the UPA-I led by Manmohan Singh in 2005, he contributes to The Sunday Guardian. or addressed what seemingly serious concerns in India’s foreign policy arena. For starters, a dilemma exists with regard to Indo-Russian relations, not only with regard to Moscow’s growing ties to Islamabad and its special proximity to China, but also the apparent lack of accommodation shown towards India. on Afghanistan. A critical point concerns the start of Russian delivery of the S-400 air defense system to India, despite apprehensions of attracting US sanctions. Russia is now Pakistan’s second-largest defense supplier. This time around, Sergei Lavrov has become the first Russian foreign minister to visit Pakistan directly after India. There, he was given a red carpet and met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Bajwa.The rapidly emerging strategic partnership with the United States was shaken by the passage of an American warship in the United States. Lakshadweep waters, following a major – publicized visit by their Defense Secretary to New Delhi who used diplomatic channels to voice concerns. The American reply was drafted in harsher language and the episode allegedly left red faces at the Foreign Office. For a growing section of public opinion, the White House has not responded with a sense of urgency to high-level demands from New Delhi and the CEO of the Serum Institute in Pune to lift the embargo on the export of raw materials necessary for the ramp-up. the company’s vaccine production in India. A spokesperson for the US State Department said the Biden administration’s first obligation is to fully meet the demands of the American people. Interestingly, Massachusetts senator Ed Markey, who has not been India’s human rights friend and who has strongly opposed the US-India nuclear deal, urged the House Blanche controlled by her own party to intervene. He tweeted: We have the resources to help, and other people need them; that makes it our moral obligation to do so. Later, medical supplies and equipment began to arrive from overseas and the United States, following a plea to their NSA, Jake Sullivan. Some British parliamentarians are known to have argued that human rights clauses should be inserted in trade agreements with India. If Boris Johnsons’ visit had materialized, some things might have been clarified: the past years may not have stopped Natwar Singh from offering wise advice to the Prime Minister on issues such as foreign policy. and more independent perspectives, of which NAM was a central pillar. . A founding nation of the Non-Aligned Movement, India played a leading role in this forum which now has around 120 members. The Indian Prime Minister’s decision not to hold the 17th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Venezuela in September 2016 highlighted a radical reorganization of governments. priorities, not just a break with the common heritage of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nasser, Nkrumah and Tito. Today, India is looking for a shift in perception that portrays it as a country moving from its strategy of balancing power to that of dominant power. Venezuela sensed that the Indies had changed their approach. Nelson Mandela led the Movement in 1998-99. At the third (and largest) India-Africa Forum summit held in New Delhi in October 2015, the Prime Minister made no reference to NAM, even though the organization was traditionally a link between the African continent and India. Now, in the center of a global pandemic and with disease everywhere, one wonders if drifting away from NAM was such a good idea after all. The outgoing Minister of External Affairs was in Abu Dhabi recently amid reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has for some time held back talks to revive the dialogue between India and Pakistan. The UAE envoy to Washington DC, Yousef Al Otaiba, whose words carry weight, had said earlier: We are trying to be useful, where we have influence with two different countries, India-Pakistan was therefore the most recent. Pakistan (whose Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in Abu Dhabi around the same time) welcomed the UAE initiative; India has chosen to remain silent because it flies in the face of its long-standing position on diplomacy with Pakistan, asserting that Indo-Pakistan issues are bilateral in nature and leave no room for mediation or to the intervention of third parties. The silence in the south block can be deafening. When the silence breaks, the news, from India’s point of view, is generally projected as good, if not very good, and there is little in it to discourage complacency. in the global community, in which she needs more friends of all time, rests squarely with the most senior leaders, politicians and others. Godspeed to them. Arun Bhatnagar was previously at IAS and retired in as Secretary of the Indian Government.

