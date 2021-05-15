Aggression Against Palestine Must End Immediately

President Joko Widodo strongly condemns the Israeli military attack on Palestine which killed hundreds of people. In a tweet on his official Twitter account @Jokowi on Saturday (5/15) afternoon, the president called for an immediate end to the attack.

Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack which claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including women and children. The Israeli aggression must be stopped immediately, Jokowi said.

According to Jokowi, he met with various leaders from other countries to discuss the situation in Palestine. These leaders include the President of Turkey, Yang Dipertuan Agung of Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Singapore, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

We are talking about global developments, including the follow-up to the ASEAN #ALM Learners’ Meeting, developments in Afghanistan and the dire situation in Palestine, Jokowi said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi admitted he was active in contacting a number of foreign ministers from various countries to discuss current conditions in Palestine.

Through her Twitter account, Retno said on Saturday morning (5/15) that she had spoken with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Soukry. Both sides, Retno said, were very concerned about the events unfolding in the Palestinian territories, including the escalation and extension of the conflict.

I also reached out to my colleagues, namely the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam, India and Norway, to see their leadership as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, during a meeting to be held to discuss the problems in the Middle East region, including Palestine. , Sunday (5/16) later, Retno said.

Apart from that, his party also discussed the situation regarding what happened in Palestine with Brunei Darussalam Foreign Minister Dato Erywan Yusof.

Indonesia condemns the spread of tension and violence, especially in the Gaza Strip, which has caused more than 100 innocent Palestinian civilians, Retno said.

Indonesia, he said, will continue to strive as much as possible on all fronts, including through the Committee for the Implementation of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement, and will urge the UN to security. The Council must take concrete steps to end all violence and bring justice and protection to Palestine.

Also on her Twitter account, Retno also confirmed that she will attend a virtual meeting at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the emergency open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC (Islamic Organization) on Sunday, May 16. . This meeting, Retno said, would discuss Israeli aggression against Palestine.

Israel has been undermining the rights of the Palestinian people and nation for too long. Indonesia will continue to stand alongside the Palestinian people and nation in the struggle for their rights, he concluded. [gi/ah]