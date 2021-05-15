Connect with us

Politics

Aggression Against Palestine Must End Immediately

Avatar

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By


JAKARTA (VOA)

President Joko Widodo strongly condemns the Israeli military attack on Palestine which killed hundreds of people. In a tweet on his official Twitter account @Jokowi on Saturday (5/15) afternoon, the president called for an immediate end to the attack.

Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack which claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including women and children. The Israeli aggression must be stopped immediately, Jokowi said.

According to Jokowi, he met with various leaders from other countries to discuss the situation in Palestine. These leaders include the President of Turkey, Yang Dipertuan Agung of Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Singapore, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

We are talking about global developments, including the follow-up to the ASEAN #ALM Learners’ Meeting, developments in Afghanistan and the dire situation in Palestine, Jokowi said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi admitted he was active in contacting a number of foreign ministers from various countries to discuss current conditions in Palestine.

Through her Twitter account, Retno said on Saturday morning (5/15) that she had spoken with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Soukry. Both sides, Retno said, were very concerned about the events unfolding in the Palestinian territories, including the escalation and extension of the conflict.

I also reached out to my colleagues, namely the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam, India and Norway, to see their leadership as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, during a meeting to be held to discuss the problems in the Middle East region, including Palestine. , Sunday (5/16) later, Retno said.

Apart from that, his party also discussed the situation regarding what happened in Palestine with Brunei Darussalam Foreign Minister Dato Erywan Yusof.

Indonesia condemns the spread of tension and violence, especially in the Gaza Strip, which has caused more than 100 innocent Palestinian civilians, Retno said.

Indonesia, he said, will continue to strive as much as possible on all fronts, including through the Committee for the Implementation of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement, and will urge the UN to security. The Council must take concrete steps to end all violence and bring justice and protection to Palestine.

Also on her Twitter account, Retno also confirmed that she will attend a virtual meeting at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the emergency open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC (Islamic Organization) on Sunday, May 16. . This meeting, Retno said, would discuss Israeli aggression against Palestine.

Israel has been undermining the rights of the Palestinian people and nation for too long. Indonesia will continue to stand alongside the Palestinian people and nation in the struggle for their rights, he concluded. [gi/ah]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: