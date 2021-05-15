PM Modi at Covid review meeting

Noting that Covid-19 cases are on the rise in rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that localized containment strategies were the need of the hour, especially in states with high positivity rates in the districts. He also called for increasing health resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance.

At a high-level review meeting on Covid, the PM said testing needed to be stepped up further, with the use of both RT-PCR and rapid testing, especially in high-rate areas. high test positivity. And added, ASHA and anganwadi workers should be provided with all the necessary tools.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi also ordered that a distribution plan to ensure the supply of oxygen in rural areas be drawn up, including through the provision of oxygen concentrators.

He said the necessary training should be provided to health workers in the operation of this equipment and that the power supply should be provided for the proper functioning of these medical devices, he said.

Amid reports that many states have under-reported their cases and deaths, the Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure from high numbers harming Their efforts.

COVID tests have increased rapidly

The PMO noted that testing has grown rapidly in the country from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 million tests per week now.

Modi has been told about the gradual decrease in the test positivity rate and the increase in the recovery rate, he said, adding that the cases have exceeded four lakh per day and are now decreasing thanks to the efforts of the workers. health, state governments and central government.

Officials gave a detailed presentation of the state and district situation with regard to COVID-19 testing, oxygen availability, health infrastructure and the roadmap for COVID-19. vaccination.

The Prime Minister also took serious note of some reports of unused fans in warehouses in some states and ordered that an immediate audit of the installation and operation of ventilators supplied by the central government be carried out.

He added that refresher training on properly functioning ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary, the prime minister’s office said.

The total number of cases in the country stands at 2.43,72,907, while 3,890 new deaths brought the death toll to 2.66,207, the ministry said.

He said the number of active cases has fallen to 36.73,802 and accounts for 15.07 percent of total infections. There has been a net drop of 31,091 in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Data showed that 11 states total 77.26 percent of total active cases in India.

