Why the Quad should transform into a treaty-based economic alliance

As India grapples with highly infectious variants coronavirus and the world is trying to lend a hand, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders busy exploiting a transient ditch between Washington and New Delhi due to Biden administrations delay hire help to curb the devastating peak of COVID-19. In doing so, they reveal deep unease about India’s growing friendship with America and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), an informal alliance between the United States, Japan, Australia and India which some say could become a military alliance in Southeast Asia.

Chinese state media gleefully mocked the Indian tragedy while seeking to sow discord between the two largest democracies. The latest US effort shows how this so-called political alliance failed to address major India concerns, according to a piece published by the state-controlled Global Times. An editorial in the same publication, the United States thinks they should realize the immunity [first] and then distribute the inferior vaccines to other countries while the latter are to be grateful for this American goodness and jointly help to safeguard the American First Order, referring to what China claims to be President Biden's continuation of the old President Trump's governing political philosophy.

On April 24, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that India had received little help from the other three Quad countries and that China could provide the support India needed, a renewed effort by Beijing to end the partnership that many see as essential to counter the influence China’s growing ideological and geopolitics.

It’s understandable that Beijing sees the Quad as an attempt by the United States to isolate China in Asia. But the Quad owes its existence to the aggressive foreign policies pursued by Chinese leader Xi Jinping over the past decade from a military accumulation in the South China Sea to promote a high-tech form of autocracy as a model of governance under the guise of UN-based multilateralism. Fourteen years ago, the Quad began as an informal dialogue based on shared respect for democracy, coupled with joint military exercises. However, shortly after the Quads formed in 2007, its operations ceased when China lodged diplomatic protests against member states.

A decade later, representatives of Quad came together during the ASEAN Summit 2017, spurred on by China, has stepped up efforts to dominate the South China Sea and territorial divisions with the Philippines and Vietnam. Growing threats from China’s expansion plan have paved the way for Quad 2.0.

The concern has always been China’s aggressive approach to the internalization of the Indo-Pacific region, which the CCP has sought to endanger through various means, such as the development of military installations on disputed atolls and the obstruction of passage through key straits. In February, China ratified a law allowing the use of armed troops to consolidate its nine dash line claim covering almost the entire South China Sea.

The creation of the Quad was intended to create an arc of democracy in Asia, and many observers see it as an initiative of the Asian powers, in collaboration with the United States, to curb the coercive and growing influence of China.

For its member countries, the Quad represents an opportunity to collaborate on projects of mutual interest. Quad members share a vision of an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with the advancement of maritime freedom and security. The group held its first summit in March, when leaders mutually agreed upon to fight climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. They also launched a tangible and potentially significant project: jointly manufacture and distribute up to 1 billion doses coronavirus vaccine across Southeast Asia by the end of 2022.

Like most of what the four leaders have said and done, the vaccination campaign is not explicitly targeting China. However, it will offer an alternative to Beijing’s own pandemic policy aimed at expanding its influence in the region. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and told foreign ministers that China is willing to work with them on the production and the distribution of vaccines.

Chinese leaders intend to ensure that the Quad is not extended to countries in Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula. In March 2020, Beijing issued a protest statement after a Quad Plus meeting was held to discuss the impact of COVID-19. In addition to the four Member States, this meeting included representatives from South Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand.

One of the major challenges facing Quad members as well as other U.S. allies that the Biden administration is trying to engage with is that trade with China is important to everyone, even though all share Washington’s concerns about it. China’s military and territorial aspirations, economic mercantilism. , appalling human rights record and subversion of universal human rights standards in international forums.

Indeed, the potential economic disadvantage against China is high. When Australia, for example, Huawei banned and called for an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak, China responded by imposing economic sanctions this resulted in serious economic losses for Australia. Canberra refused to blink in this bilateral showdown. In March, Australia deleted two agreements between the government of the state of Victoria and Chinese companies as part of the Belt and Road initiative, the expansionist Xis project. The CCP rebuked Australia for not sincerely trying to improve Sino-Australian relations. China last week suspended economic dialogue with Australia.

The incident shows that if the Quad is to function properly, members must consider forming an economic NATO, a treaty-based economic alliance, in which all pledge to defend themselves economically if China retaliates against a member. Carrying out such an initiative would require patience, discipline and long-term focus. This would be an appropriate response to the CCP’s decades-long strategy of creating allies through coercion, rather than consent, and punishing business partners who uphold basic moral principles.

Jianli Yang is founder and chairman of Citizens’ initiatives for China, a survivor of the Tiananmen massacre and a former political prisoner in China. Follow on Twitter @CitizenPowerIFC.

Aaron Rhodes is President of the Forum for Religious Freedom-Europe and the author of The lowering of human rights. Follow him on twitter @Rhodesaaron.