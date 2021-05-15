Our Foreign Office and our Franco-Pakistani ties





If the Pakistani Foreign Ministry is serious and seeks to prove the contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan (who has said that the OP bureaucracy is not up to the task), here is their task: to improve relations. Pakistan-EU and they have to start with France. Yes you heard it, France, yes you might be thinking about TLP’s messy handling. Challenge yourself, marginal groups are everywhere. This is not the only problem that we have a problem with.

This is how you project soft power and check out “other people’s perception of Pakistan, which is the challenge.”

First of all, you have to know what is the perception, scope, opportunities and challenges of Pakistan in bilateral Franco-Pakistani relations.

Pakistan’s bad image and passive anti-Pakistani bias are almost structured in France. The bilateral Franco-Indian cooperation in the fields of defense, nuclear energy and other sectors was the main reason, if not sufficient. It is clear that this fact is an obstacle to exploiting the full potential of relations between Pakistan and France, but it does not exclude all avenues of cooperation between the two countries. Pakistan really needs to dissociate itself from India in French thought and decision-making.

The attractiveness of the Indian market and other interests of France should not be our problem. Pakistan must recognize that foreign policy is not a game of zero or based on binary relationships.

As part of its goal, four areas are expected to continue to be part of its long-term foreign policy trajectory: First, the US-led West, including the EU and major capitals like Paris, Berlin and Post Brexit London. Second, China; Third Middle East and Muslim World; and fourth is Russia and its Euro-Asian region.

Since the focus of foreign policy has already shifted for many important countries from geopolitics to geoeconomics, Pakistan also needs to really reorient its foreign policy super tank towards this goal in a substantial way.

Pakistan-France relations are important for the following reasons: France is a permanent member of the Security Council, the world’s fifth largest economy. It has enormous soft power: ancient art, culture and civilization, large Muslim population, including growing Pakistani population, say about 10%. Islam is the second largest religion. France also has a strong power and influence in the EU and a leverage effect on Muslim countries not only in the Middle East but also in North Africa.

Both countries are victims of terrorism and have different skills to share and deal with this threat. On the commercial front, French companies like Renault, Total and ENGE are already investing in Pakistan, including in Balochistan.

Pakistan needs a long and medium term strategy to further expand its diplomatic, political, economic and cultural relations with France; it must above all improve its image as part of a long-term strategy. And soft power is the tool to improve the image:

1) We must start working on the soft image of tomorrow: Pakistan has a serious soft power deficit accumulated for decades for the French political elite because it is a country associated with negative interests: terrorism, militancy and bad relations with the West. The murder of French engineers in 2003 is one such unfortunate incident that has contributed to a negative perception of Pakistan.

For the French, Pakistan means “taliban”.

We need a ten-year strategy in the cultural, artistic, political and economic spheres to reverse this bad image.

Some actions can be taken fairly quickly:

A) Art Exhibition: Pakistan has a rich Buddhist heritage and the French will see windows in all French art galleries. B) Women’s week: the French love Pakistani dresses. They will buy and it can be a good income generation. Any exhibition in Paris will raise awareness. C) Pakistani weddings can be a great source to grab the attention of the French. D) Cinema and festivals are also important in showcasing Pakistan’s contributions. E) Kowali is favored by the West and Pakistan should work on Kawali as a powerful tool of soft power at all levels. F) The Pakistani community is now more visible and can involve MPs in their constituencies. Interaction with them will help soften the Pakistani image. G) Interaction with France should be broadened. Only decision makers and politicians with the right communication skills and the right strategy should be sent to engage. “Please don’t send politicians who only have constituency skills to Pakistan because they do more harm than good,” advises a French ThinkTank. H) Academics, journalists, think tanks and members of civil society should also involve their counterparts in the search for a Pakistani narrative.

All attempts should not be aimed at proving that Pakistan is a land of gala: we must have a frank discussion with the French on all our challenges, paradoxes and opportunities and find common ground.

The Embassy in France is important and can be supplemented by the above exchanges. Yet the right politician will be better than a career diplomat who has no connection to the priorities of the government and the Foreign Ministry. The Embassy should help with talking points, make connections and seek follow-ups. Additional secretaries who have worked in trade and commerce ministries and who have the necessary skills should be part of embassy appointments as a politician. However, for me, the ideal will be to take over the Ministry of Foreign Policy by the Minister of Finance and the Bureaucracy of Finance to lead Pakistan in the era of business and trade diplomacy 201.

Terrorism:

Where the interests of the two counties converge is terrorism: it is one of those times that Pakistan has the challenge and the opportunity to expand Pakistan-France relations: the Islamic State is a current threat to France and a growing threat to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia ultimately defeat the group’s Syria-Iraq. Pakistan can use its skills and expertise to help France and other countries stem the tide of this threat as part of counterterrorism and information-sharing efforts. Pakistan must also improve the points of discussion of the French political elite vis-à-vis Pakistan on the militants linked to the jihadist insurgency in Afghanistan and also on the de-radicalization of the jihadist elements in Kashmir. This will go a long way in promoting the narrative of Pakistan in the context of the Af-Pak controversies and also Kashmir as a genuine indigenous insurgency as opposed to “sponsored jihadist militancy”.

ISI entry:

As a drastic step, the Pakistani strategic and security narrative will only be heard by an ISI envoy with great communication skills and communication strategy. If he or she goes to Paris and to explain in a seminar Pakistan’s point of view and also send a strong message like this: Pakistan will no longer follow and implement the agendas of the West, y including the United States or any other country, nor will it serve as Afghanistan’s “backyard” or India’s “backyard.” The reason for this drastic suggestion is this: It is common in France that the Pakistani establishment and its first agency, the ISI, have formulated the country’s strategic and security policies and only they will make sense if they are directly engaged in public discourse. In my sincere opinion, everyone will love to come at this seminar and listen to the national story of Pakistan.

Towards closer economic ties:

There have been good interactions bilaterally. Pakistani politicians and ministers have visited Paris on several occasions and met with leaders of the private sector and unions.

Yet a challenge is that traditional French banks are not ready to finance French investors to invest in Pakistan, they (the investors) are facing a capital shortage. The main reason given by these banks is that, since their assets are in the United States, they fear possible congressional sanctions against Pakistan for harboring groups or with unstable Afghanistan or poor Af-Pak relations, and the Congress has the power to impose sanctions, they may face consequences by investing in Pakistan.

The Indian lure of the market and other lucrative nuclear and arms deals simply scared the French political elite into strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan until recently. But for Pakistan it is important to work on its potential because after the CPEC it has a huge positive interest in attracting French investors through strong diplomacy and economic engagement.

Cashmere:

There is a strong realization among the foreign policy elite in France that India has mismanaged the situation in Kashmir and created a mess. They are also traveling to India in behind-the-scenes statements to improve the human rights situation. However, their commercial ties are helping to push India even further.

For Pakistan, there is enormous leeway to put pressure on the French elite on the situation in Kashmir in the following way: Credible Kashmiri leaders and organizations should engage and the AJK government should lead by putting Pakistan’s discourse on Kashmir. Great opportunities are day-long hearings in Kashmir in the French Senate and National Assembly, where Kahsmiri leaders can report the deplorable situation to the IOK.

The Kashmiri diaspora is a great rallying point in France as it is emotionally so close to the situation, but genuine leaders and community leaders should be encouraged to put pressure against India on Kashmir.

The Pakistani diaspora can also write letters to their MPs. Engagements with ThankTanks and media from Kashmir’s political elite and members of civil society also help highlight Indian atrocities in IOK.

A sustained campaign is needed to continue to put pressure on India and to damage its sweet image in France.

Good communication and a good public relations strategy are essential to effectively deliver a message.

Sponsoring French think tanks and members of civil society in Pakistan for additional interactions is also a better way to engage and shape the public opinion of relevant political elites working on France’s politics in India.

The challenge for our policymakers and torturers is simple:

The world is quite pragmatic and cannot ignore the potential of Indian opportunities for the good of Pakistan. We need to realize that Pakistan itself is becoming an area of ​​emerging economic interest, that India cannot surpass it provided that we have the appropriate strategies, will and priorities to work in different areas. of our bilateral agreements. Dear Foreign Office, the choice is yours.

