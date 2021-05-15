Donald Trump to hold his first rallies this summer – six months after the DC event that sparked the Capitol riots





Donald Trump is said to have planned to hold his first political rallies since the fan event in Washington DC on January 6 that sparked the Capitol riots.

The former president is expected to appear at two events in June and a third in July, although the exact locations and dates are not yet known, insiders told The New York Post.

The New York Post reported that the team of presidents is in the process of selecting venues for two events in June. A third gathering is expected to take place around the July 4th holiday.

The Independent has solicited comments from Trump’s representatives.

The news has heightened speculation whether the 74-year-old Republican, who has been indicted twice but ultimately acquitted, is preparing for a presidential election in 2024. Mr. Trump has not confirmed that he would run again, but hinted at that possibility.

He recently moved his political headquarters to his New Jersey golf club in Mar-a-Lago, which closes during the summer due to high temperatures in Florida.

The announcement of potential rallies comes after Republicans voted to oust you Rep. Liz Cheney from her role as House of Commons conference chair for publicly stating his belief that Mr. Trump lost the election.

Since leaving office, Mr Trump, who has been banned from Facebook and Twitter, has repeatedly lied that the election was stolen from him in interviews and on his new blog.

Mr. Trump’s theatrical rallies have become a mainstay of his political campaigns and his presidency, drawing thousands of staunch supporters.

He hasn’t held one since Jan.6, 2021, when he spoke at the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC. Following the rally, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a violent attack that left five people dead, including a Capitol policeman.

So far, more than 470 people have been charged with crimes including entertainment in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and assaults against law enforcement personnel.

The outgoing president subsequently faced an impeachment trial for the second time in his four years in the White House. He was deposed by the House of Representatives but acquitted in the Senate.

On May 4, Mr. Trump told the Daily Wire: I look forward to making an announcement at the right time. As you know, it’s very early. But I think people will be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement. You know, for campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing.

He added: Otherwise, I will give you an answer that I think you would be very happy about. So we’re taking this very, very seriously, and all I’m saying is stay tuned.

