Politics
Chinese mother of tortured son fears for his own safety
the mother of a 21-year-old man imprisoned and tortured in China asked for help on social media when police knocked on his door. Coco (pseudonym) said in a recent interview with the Chinese Epoch Times that she feared losing her own life, so she didn’t open the door.
She is Tengyu’s mother. Hurry! They are knocking on the door outside, she pleaded in a recording of her whispering voice. The recorded message in Chinese circulated on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
The voice of a policeman heard in the background shouts: Police visit; open the door!
Coco’s son Niu Tengyu has been in prison since 2019 and repeatedly beaten for allegedly posting photos and ID numbers of Xi Mingze, the daughter of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Niu was kidnapped in July 2019 and sentenced to 14 years in prison for picking up quarrels and causing unrest by the Maoming Maonan District People’s Court in southern China’s Guangdong Province last December.
While in detention he received the code name MM20, Said Coco.
Niu’s current defense attorney issued a letter of complaint against authorities for torturing Niu to extract a confession, detailing tactics such as locking him in a small black room, hanging him and whipping him with only his toes on the floor, dripping hot wax on his skin, undressing him and taking pictures, forcing him to bow down to the police, humiliating punishments, beatings and burning his private parts with a lighter.
On May 5, after meeting her son at the Maoming No. 1 Detention Center, Coco went to Luocun Hospital in Guangzhou, where Niu was admitted with serious injury, to investigate the truth about the torture.
Someone from the hospital told him: When this young man [Niu] was carried away, his eyes were open. His breathing was quite difficult. He couldn’t speak, only nodding and shaking his head as questions were asked… breathless.
Other staff told Coco they had been told by hospital officials that talking to investigators about the MM20 case would have serious consequences.
Coco believes that her visit to the hospital has troubled the authorities, who fear the truth will come out, as she has never been intimidated by the police before.
Police continued to shout and knock on her door for about four hours, she said, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday and then again around 1 p.m.
Since Tuesday evening (May 11), her SIM card has been disconnected from the network and she cannot make purchases through her account on Taobao, a Chinese online shopping platform.
Niu phrasing caused an unrecognized blow to his grandparents, who eventually passed away one after the other. This chain of events caused great mental anguish for Coco and her physical health deteriorated. She became nearly blind and injured her legs in a fall.
She wondered if she would be released alive if she was arrested.
Meanwhile, the frightened mother insisted that Niu had no involvement in the doxxing, as information from the Xis family first appeared on two other similar overseas-based sites.
She called on the outside world to be careful about her safety. If I am arrested, I hope everyone will continue to seek justice for my child, she said.
Hong Ning contributed to this report.
