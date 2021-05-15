‘Must provide essential services’: PM Modi reviews preparations for Cyclone Tauktae





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed preparations to deal with impending Cyclone Tauktae, according to an official press briefing. The high-level meeting was attended by officials from states, central ministries and relevant agencies to address the situation resulting from the approaching cyclonic storm. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah was also present. Read also: India is closely monitoring Cyclone Tauktae, no decision yet on airport closures While reviewing preparations for Cyclone Tauktae, Prime Minister Modi called for ensuring the maintenance of all essential services such as electricity, telecommunications, health and drinking water and their immediate restoration in the event of damage. that would be caused to them, according to a government state. Issuing an alert on Cyclone Tauktae, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced earlier today that a deep low over the Arabian Sea had intensified and the cyclonic storm was currently centered on the Lakshadweep Island. Tauktae (pronounced TauTe) is expected to escalate further into a “ very severe cyclonic storm by Monday, with wind speeds between 150 km / h and 160 km / h. It is very likely that it will move north-northwest and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 afternoon / evening. Read also: As Tauktae nears the west coast, learn more about the storm and how to track it The Union Home Office (MHA), under the direct supervision of Amit Shah, reviews the Cyclone Tauktae situation 24/7 and is in constant contact with state governments and central agencies concerned, it has been said. The Home Office has already released the first installment of the National Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) in advance to all states, the press briefing said. NDRF also pre-positioned 42 teams equipped with boats, tree cutters and telecommunications equipment in six states and kept 26 teams on standby, he read. Prime Minister Modi said relevant officials should ensure special preparation for the management of Covid-19 in hospitals, the cold chain of vaccines and other medical facilities on the power supply and storage of essential drugs and plan the unhindered movement of oxygen tankers. He also said special precautions should be taken to ensure as little disruption as possible in Jamnagar’s oxygen supply and spoke of the need to involve the local community in timely awareness-raising and relief measures, he said. said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told the meeting that Cyclone Tauktae is expected to hit the coast of Gujarat between Porbandar and Naliya. around May 18 afternoon or evening with a wind speed of up to 175 km / h. Cyclone Tauktae is likely to cause heavy rains in coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rains in a few places in Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu districts, namely Gir Somnath , Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar. IMD also warned of a storm surge of about two to three meters above the astronomical tide to flood the coastal areas of the districts of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar and one to two meters along from Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and 0.5 to one meter above other coastal districts of Gujarat, the statement said. IMD has been publishing three hourly bulletins since May 13 with the latest forecasts to all affected states. (With contributions from agencies)

