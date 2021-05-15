UWS private school subpoenaed in Trump probe





Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School (CGPS) is located at 5 West 93rd Street, between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Photo by Jim.henderson via Wikimedia Commons

Whether a supporter or otherwise, it would be difficult to argue that the short-lived Trump administration has not been definitely chaotic. The daily news cycle was steeped in everything about Trump, his Twitter, and his tendency to mock and tease. The clutches of administrations often gave the impression that little was left untouched, nothing too sacred. Some would say the expanse was for the best, others would compare it to scorched earth.

Regardless of your stance on all things Trump, the point is that his last heel has reached the Upper West Side and Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School. West 93rd Street School, founded in 1764, prides itself on building its diverse student body for global success through a “rigorous and comprehensive preparatory program with healthy social and emotional development.” Famous alumni include author Herman Melville, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, lyricist Lorenz Hart and former Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert. It is also the institution for which Melania Trump delayed the trip with her son Barron to Washington after the 2016 election.

Donald Trump was a father of Columbia Grammar & Prep. And as things appear to be unfolding in Trump Land, it may have been only a matter of time for his connection to the school to become part of the ongoing and multifaceted criminal investigation by the District Attorney of Manhattan. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report this story.

Receive the Upper West Side newsletter

It’s no secret that the former Fifth Avenue resident and native of Queens is not only the subject of the Manhattan DA investigation, but also that of the New York Attorney General for various financial crimes. The first focuses on “whether Mr. Trump and the company have wrongly manipulated property values ​​to obtain loans and tax benefits.” Attorney General Letitia James examines Trump for tax evasion. In addition, the state of Georgia has launched a criminal investigation into its attempts to influence the results of the state general elections.

Previous financial investigations involving Donald Trump have not gone very well for him, especially in recent years.

A shocking pattern of illegality led to a $ 2 million fine for the Trump Foundation on top of its disbandment for misconduct with Mr. MAGA himself, admitting the misuse of funds that were supposed to be used for purposes charities in December 2019.

In the previous year, a federal lawsuit resulted in an award of $ 25 million to victims of deceptive Trump University. Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and facilitating silent payments with campaign funds on behalf of the former president in 2018. Under his father’s leadership, Eric Trump siphoned money from a charity for Children Against Cancer and redirected it to several other charities in 2017, “Many of which were linked to members of the Trump family or interests, including at least four groups who then paid to host tournaments. golf on the Trump courses. “

The list continues with a group of disgraced Trump officials including Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, George Papadopoulos and Rick Gates The Upper West Side twist involves a possible tax evasion scheme involving Trump and a another loyalist. New York prosecutors are investigating whether the former reality TV host or his organization paid the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School tuition for the children of Barry Weisselberg, former director of Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park and son of the Trump organization’s longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg. .

Jennifer Weisselberg, the mother of the children, is cooperating with the New York investigations and reported that more than $ 500,000 in tuition was paid with checks issued by Trump or Allen Weisselberg. Ms Weisselberg reported to the New York Times that her ex-husband would collect the tuition checks directly from the Trump Organization as part of his compensation.

School records have been subpoenaed and should include documentation of tuition payments. Allen Weisselberg’s banking records have also been subpoenaed in what is believed to be an effort to get him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

During his tenure in the White House, Trump was a fan of (derisory) nicknames and often used them to describe those who disagreed with him. Soon the investigations will be over and he might have one of his own: Teflon Don or Don the Con?

Sharing is loving!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos