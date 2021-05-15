Jennifer Arcuri, Boris Johnsons’ ex-lover, writes a TV series based on their ‘antics’





BORIS Johnsons, alleged ex-lover Jennifer Arcuri, wrote a TV drama based on their supposed idiots. The storyline will feature fictional characters, including a chaotic politician who is popular with voters but can't keep his pants on. 3 Boris Johnsons alleged ex-lover Jennifer Arcuri wrote TV drama based on their supposed antics 3 It has been claimed that the Prime Minister invited Ms Arcuri to her home of 3 million people in Islington, north London, where they allegedly had sex on her sofa. Credit: ITV US entrepreneur Ms Arcuri, 36, who claims to have had a four-year affair with the prime minister, passed the script on to US producers. It is believed that Netflix, Amazon and Disney + are interested. A source said: Jennifer has seen the sordid world of London politics firsthand for four years. Shes a lot of stuff from his time with Boris stuff that could be really embarrassing for him. But she has also seen lobbyists, government officials and fundraisers doing no good. There is a hidden world of sex and corruption behind closed doors in British politics and she is going to expose it. Ms Arcuri was a business student in the capital when she met then-London Mayor Mr Johnson in 2012. They exchanged numbers as she volunteered on her battle bus for re-election . She claimed that they first slept together on opening night of the 2012 Paralympic Games and that they were a couple until 2016. Ms Arcuri said they would meet for sex sessions. sex in her flat in Shoreditch, east London, where a pole of dancers has been set up. 3 Ms Arcuri was a business student in the capital when she met the Mayor of London, Mr Johnson, in 2012. Credit: Refer to caption It has been claimed that the Prime Minister invited Ms Arcuri to his home of 3 million people in Islington, north London, where they allegedly had sex on his sofa while his then wife Marina Wheeler, was absent. Ms. Arcuri has received 126,000 public funds in the form of event sponsorship and grants for her tech company. She also had access to trade missions organized by the Mayors' Office although she did not meet the selection criteria for any travel. Mr Johnson denies any wrongdoing and insists he acted with honesty and integrity in their working relationship.







