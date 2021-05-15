Delilah Bon: Delilah Bon – Album Review





Delilah Bon: Delilah Bon

(Trash Queen Records)

Released May 21, 2021

Delilah Bon is the explosive new project from the mind of multi-instrumentalist, producer and prolific punk rock queen Lauren Tate. Andy Brown shares his thoughts on Louder Than War.

A quick glance at the headlines is enough to remember the type of environment women must live in every day. From the murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer in the UK to the recent statement by Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, that women should cover up to avoid ‘temptation’. By “temptation” he means rape and sexual assault. Sexism and misogyny are as prevalent in the world as they always have been, which makes an album like this all the more crucial. Delilah Bon is a gender-splicing celebration of empowering women and an explosive new chapter for Hands Off singer Gretel and punk rock priestess Lauren Tate.

The album is truly a labor of love with Tate writing, performing and producing everything you hear. From dirty bass and jarring guitars to hip hop rhythms and lyrics; Delilah Bon is a bold and brilliantly badass opening statement. Tate calls this fierce fusion of hip hop and punk sensibilities “Brat Punk”; a new approach to the often polarizing rap rock / nu-metal genre. It’s a style that I approach with some trepidation (remember Fred ‘ooh, look at my big chainsaw’ Durst?). Tate, however, produced an album that skillfully reinterprets the genre: you’ve never heard anything like Delilah Bon before. There’s a strong message behind riffs and rap: a riot revolution built around feminism and empowerment.

Freak Of The Week doesn’t hold back as it transports us to the sweaty dance floor of a pre-pandemic world. Tate releases ever creepy male attention as she tries to enjoy a night on the tiles. The satisfying and grungy bassline merges into Tate’s hip hop rhythms and magnetic performances. A new vocal style that perfectly blends razor-sharp rap with the full-throated punk rock styles we’ve come to expect. Soul Sisters is a smooth, groovey ode to brotherly solidarity and a reaction to the online bullying Tate has endured. Incredibly fierce Bad Attitude drops one of the album’s most satisfying riffs; a beast worthy of a mosh pit that pushes everything firmly in the red. Tate aptly describes the piece as his “middle finger hymn”. The spirit of Riot Grrrl is alive and well.

Where are my daughters? comes up with one of the most compulsive albums and tackles women’s safety head-on: “We must stay angry for all the girls killed every night”. The school takes the bile of bullies and teachers at Tate’s school and false friends who crawled out of the woodwork. The guitars over the chorus channel the thick layers of noise generated by the Deftones. Red Dress’s hypnotic hip-hop / rock experimentation is a sign of solidarity with his manager and mother Helen Tate; “It’s always been me and my mom / we prove them wrong, we uplift each other.” The album strikes a nice balance between cutting down misogynistic goosebumps and uplifting the important people in Tate’s life.

Hook-laden and wonderfully wild Chiquitita finds Tate intervening as a punk rock guardian angel, “Chiquitita you and I know / How sorrow will come and sorrow will go”. The track contains some of the most cathartic screams I’ve heard in years. Chop Dicks draws Tate’s attention to rape culture, victim blame, and the desperate need of men and boys to educate themselves and do much, much better. “You pretend it’s funny when it’s not,” Tate spits out, “Did that happen to your sister? I guess not.” Homework finds Tate heading back to school and posing as One Woman, the rap-rock reincarnation of Destiney’s Child. A hymn for self-love, independence and acceptance without male “approval”.

A transformative story of a “good girl / gone bad,” Devil is an incredibly fun slice of nu-metal influenced rap. Tate’s voice is an absolute force of nature. The astonishing War On Women sets back the screams and finds her grappling with racism, homophobia, transphobia, rape culture and the climate crisis. “A war against women is a war against all of us” sings Tate in the chorus, “They will poison the water as they poisoned our souls.” A powerful and unifying anthem that everyone really needs to hear. Tate’s flow is no different from Eminem, except that the lyrical lens has been completely and brilliantly turned on his head. The album ends with the conflicting funk of I Get The Feelin ‘; a glorious bombardment of life-affirming rage.

Tate’s words and message remain focused and devastatingly effective throughout, with Delilah Bon’s character unleashing a whole new level of clever, sarcastic, empathetic, and rightly angry words. Offer help to those in need and a firm middle finger to others. Tate also designed everything for the project, including all of the videos. The living embodiment of the DIY attitude. Glen Danzig of The Misfits recently lamented how ‘awake culture’ meant punk could never happen again now. Well, it’s happening here Glen! And as Huggy Bear shouted in 1993, “This is happening without your permission!” With artists like Dream Nails, Big Joanie, The Baby Seals and Miss Eaves, Delilah Bon is here to put female voices center stage: if you’re a male fan (like me), you better listen.

