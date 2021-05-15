Newsom spending spree reshapes California to recall election Donald Trump French White House Los Angeles Republicans





A fading coronavirus crisis and a stunning windfall in tax dollars have reshuffled the emerging California recall election, allowing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to talk about ending most COVID-19 restrictions and proposing billion in new spending as he seeks to fend off Republicans who describe him as a stupid failure.

The governor has spent much of 2020 on the defensive for decisions made deep in the pandemic that has angered many business owners and residents. But more recently, he seemed to be maintaining his stride with the near certain election looming this fall.

This week, overflowing with more than $ 100 billion in excess liquidity in his budget, he crisscrossed the state to unveil a series of proposals that are sure to put a smile on the face of many voters: $ 12 billion to fight the sans -abrism; checks up to $ 1,100 for millions of low and middle income earners who have struggled during periods of lockdown; $ 2.7 billion to enable all 4-year-olds in states to attend kindergarten for free; and hundreds of millions to help small businesses recover from the economic downturn.

Its budget released on Friday was peppered with initiatives favored by its progressive base, including $ 7.2 billion to pay overdue rent and utility bills and $ 300 million to forgive traffic and other fines for residents. low income. There was also $ 35 million to encourage local universal basic income programs and money to give Medicaid benefits to people 60 and over living illegally in the country.

As the viral threat diminishes, the economy rebounds, and Californians revert to familiar routines, Republican candidates will need to focus on policy differences on issues such as taxes and homelessness, rather than to capitalize on lingering resentment over lockdowns and the pandemic, said GOP veteran Tim Rosales. strategist who sits on the recall.

advised

With conditions in the state improving, it is increasingly difficult to maintain that level of … anger during the worst days of the pandemic, he said, conceding Newsom is on the right track. trajectory in terms of approval ratings. ”

The goal of the Newsoms team is not just to survive the recall. They seek to position the governor for a re-election campaign slated for 2022 that will begin immediately after the recall election and, equally important, to restore his name to the national discussion over potential White House candidates.

In the best-case scenario for the governor, a story of the recall’s return could even help Newsom discredit the image popularized by his GOP governor rivals of a smoothing lightweight.

Republican businessman John Cox laughs at Newsom like a pretty boy. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the race is about the genuine versus the fake.

Faulconer presented his own eye-catching proposal on Wednesday: to end state income tax for individuals earning up to $ 50,000 and households up to $ 100,000, which could find wide appeal with voters. of a state where taxes seem to be going relentlessly in one direction: higher.

Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide against Cox, but his popularity plummeted as he battled public unrest over long-standing school and business closures during the pandemic, the fallout from ‘a multibillion-dollar unemployment benefit scandal and embarrassment of his decision to witness a lavish decision. birthday dinner at an exclusive restaurant in November while teaching residents to stay home for added safety.

Seek out the Republicans to continue attacking his image, he remains chained to the French laundry debacle. In one night at this restaurant with lobbyists and friends, he managed to reinforce a trio of disgusting stereotypes about politician hypocrisy, elitism, and the smell of abusive backstage bargaining. He later apologized for what he called a big mistake.

As Newsom has dominated race narrative all week, the economy is rebounding, he told reporters in Los Angeles that a sudden spike in virus cases or another epic wildfire season would test it again. And schools could also be a vulnerable flank. California has lagged far behind other states in getting kids back into classrooms, a reality Republicans repeat at every turn.

The main GOP candidates in the race start at a disadvantage in strongly democratic California, where registered Democrats outnumber GOP voters by nearly 2. A Republican candidate has not won a statewide race since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was re-elected after taking office in a recall election.

The Newsoms team has worked for months to tie the recall to national Republicans and supporters and agents of former President Donald Trump, who is largely unpopular in California outside of his GOP base.

For Newsom, one of his perks as a candidate was highlighted this week: He used the power of his office to dominate the public arena by making appearances in San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland and the Central Valley. , among others.

Cox, meanwhile, campaigned with a bear in an attempt to attract publicity. He criticized Newsom on Friday for the spike in spending, “We should cut taxes and make California more affordable and not inflate the size of our government,” he said.

Reality TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has so far appeared more curious than contender, barely fitting into a recent poll. She tweeted on Friday that California should already be fully open!

Faulconers’ biggest challenge is to market themselves outside of their hometown of San Diego. He said he intended to run his campaign in communities across the state, where voters are looking for someone who truly has the experience … who can bring about positive change and reform.

Thad Kousser, professor of political science at the University of California at San Diego, said a lot will change when voters go to the polls. Will the massive investment in homelessness change? Will Newsom suffer from another self-inflicted injury like his trip to the French laundry?

At present, the recall is not in the hands of the governor or his supporters. It all depends on the direction of the state, he said. What really matters is where we are in the fall.

