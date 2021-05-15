The time bomb under Xi Jinping’s Chinese dream

A time bomb is spinning under Xi Jinping’s dreams of making China a dominant position in the world. China’s population is growing at the slowest rate in decades, with a significant drop in the number of births and an aging workforce. China therefore faces a unique, most urgent and serious demographic challenge in the world. Because if the rest of the developed world is also aging, there is a big difference: the country is aging without becoming rich first.

Figures from a census last year and released on Tuesday show that China has 1.41 billion people living in China, about 72 million more than in the 2010 census. This is the smallest increase. since the first census of the Communist Party held in 1953.

According to Ning Jizhe, the head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics, only 12 million babies were born in China last year, the fourth year in a row that the number of births in the country has been declining. It is also the lowest official birth rate since 1961, when widespread famine caused by Communist Party policies killed millions and only 11.8 million babies were born.

The figures show that China is facing a demographic crisis that could dampen the growth of the world’s second-largest economy. China faces aging challenges similar to those in developed countries, but households on average live on much lower incomes than in Europe, for example. In other words, the country is aging without first getting richer.

No easy fix

China’s population problems could force Xi Jinping, the country’s supreme leader, to take into account the shortcomings of the ruling Communist Party’s family planning policies. A policy that has been one of the biggest sources of public discontent in the country for decades. If the current trend continues unabated, it risks complicating Xi’s “Chinese dream”.

The new population puts the average annual growth rate at 0.53% over the past decade, down 0.57% from the period between 2000 and 2010, putting China on track to be overtaken. by India in the years to come as the most populous in the world. nation.

Demographers say there is no easy solution. A growing cohort of educated Chinese women is delaying marriages, which have declined since 2014. China is unwilling to rely on immigration to increase its population. The divorce rate has been rising steadily since 2003. And many millennials are disheartened by the costs of raising children.

The fault of the child policy

Census results also show that the population is aging rapidly. People over 65 now represent 13.5% of the population, up from 8.9% in 2010. When they were younger, this population was one of China’s greatest assets. For decades, China has relied on an endless flow of young workers willing to work hard for low wages to spur economic growth. Today’s labor costs are rising, in part due to a labor shortage. Factory owners in the southern city of Guangzhou line up in the street asking employees to choose them. Some companies have switched to robots because they cannot find enough employees.

While most developed countries in the West and Asia are also aging, China’s demographic problems are largely self-explanatory. China imposed a one-child policy in 1980 to slow population growth. The local authorities applied it with sometimes draconian measures. According to the government, it may have prevented 400 million births, but it has also reduced the number of women of reproductive age.

As the population ages, this will put enormous pressure on hospitals across the country and on the underfunded pension system. China also continues to struggle with a massive surplus of single men. This has already led to problems such as nuptial smuggling, an unintended consequence of family planning rules.

All of these trends are proving difficult to reverse. Three decades after the introduction of the children’s policy, attitudes about family size in the country have changed: many Chinese now prefer one child.

Strong economic growth becomes more difficult

The latest census could prompt policymakers to further ease restrictions on family planning, which have been adjusted since 2016 to allow couples to have two children. In fact, many local governments already allow families to have three or more children without paying a fine.

In addition, in the decades to come, Beijing will face the difficult task of sustaining strong economic growth – and staying globally competitive – as labor supply shrinks. China’s economy will not overtake that of the United States as the largest economy for the foreseeable future, experts now believe, and the main reason is demographic differences.

China is also aging at a much faster rate than most countries, at a rate that is rapidly exceeding the government’s meager investments in health and social services for an older population. A central challenge for Beijing is how the country’s younger generation can help care for the growing number of retirees. People under the age of 14 made up 18% of the population, a slight increase from 17% 10 years ago.

The retirement age must be raised, but …

The government wants to raise the retirement age, one of the lowest in the world: 60 for men and 50 for most women, to ease the pressure on the underfunded pension system. According to a study commissioned by the Communist Party, the Chinese state’s main pension fund, which depends on tax revenues from its staff, is at risk of running out of money by 2036 if policies remain unchanged.

But letting people work longer creates its own problems. And there is widespread opposition to postponing retirement. Many young Chinese adults fear that such a decision will make it harder for them to find a job, and those with children fear that they will not be able to rely on their parents for childcare if they cannot retire. . Some older people fear that it will be difficult for them to find or keep a job in a society where young workers are often preferred.

Also read: