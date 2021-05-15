17 arrested for posters against PM Modi in Delhi: sources





Delhi police registered more than 21 FIRs on posters targeting PM Modi. New Delhi: At least 17 people have been arrested by Delhi police over posters criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the capital in recent days, sources told NDTV on Saturday. Police have registered more than 21 First Information Reports or FIRs under sections of the Degradation of Public Property Act in addition to other laws. The arrests were made by four different divisions of the police – east, east, center and northeast – suggesting the operation was a coordinated action. The movement comes on posters that had emerged in several parts of the city with messages like: “Modi ji, aapne humare bacchon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya? “(Modi ji, why have we sent vaccines for our children abroad?). Six people were arrested on Thursday in the Kalyanpuri area, east of Delhi, where Delhi police received reports that posters criticizing the prime minister were being placed. More than 800 posters and banners were also recovered, sources said. “More FIRs will likely be registered if further complaints are received in this regard. At present, an investigation is underway to determine in whose name these posters have been put up in various locations in the city and, accordingly. , new measures will be taken “. a senior police official told the PTI news agency. Delhi was one of the worst affected territories in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and has seen gruesome scenes in recent weeks with hospitals overwhelmed and short of essentials such as medical oxygen. Although the number of infections has declined in recent days after thousands of deaths, many have reported a drop in testing. India has reported more than 3 lakh infections per day over the past three weeks, overwhelming its healthcare system and leaving many people without hospital beds, oxygen and adequate treatment. Prime Minister Modi’s government has been widely criticized for appearing more determined to deal with the bad publicity due to the missteps than to resolve the crisis. The administration’s immunization policy – marked by slow vaccine purchases and then shifting responsibility to states once the shortages erupted – has also been widely described as sloppy. Governments of several states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have been accused of trying to hide their victims as hundreds of bodies were seen floating in rivers and buried in the sand near the banks.

