I think Nigeria will support Palestine against Israel, Erdogan tells Buhari





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari will join Palestine in teaching Israel a lesson. On Friday, Erdogan had a conversation with Buhari by phone, calling on Nigeria, as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to stand alongside Palestine – another member of the organization. “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. By exchanging their Eid al-Fitr greetings, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, ”the Turkish presidency tweeted on Friday. Calling attention to Turkey’s efforts to have the international community teach the necessary lesson to illegal, unjust and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks on Palestine, President Erdogan expressed his belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with the Palestinians in this legitimate cause. Erdogan also appealed to the presidents or heads of state of Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, northern Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Algeria and Russia. Nigeria’s history with Palestine-Israel In 2012, Jordan presented a draft resolution to the United Nations General Assembly to grant Palestine non-member observer status at the United Nations. A large majority, 138 out of 188 countries, voted in favor of Palestine. One of those countries was Nigeria. In 2011, Nigeria also voted for Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). However, in 2014,another resolution was presented to the UN Security Council to end the Israeli occupation of some of these holy sites and cede East Jerusalem to Palestine. The resolution also called for full UN member status for the country, and Palestine needed nine out of 15 votes to secure an agreement ending the Israeli occupation of these sites as early as 2015 or as late as it was. in 2017. Palestine was sure it would get a vote from Nigeria and a few other committed allies. But at any time,Nigeria chose to abstain. Palestine got eight votes and was disappointed that Nigeria did not come to take the ninth vote. The State was therefore unable to recover the sites, nor to obtain the status of a full member of the United Nations. Netanyahu praised Goodluck Jonathan, then President of Nigeria, for his support. With President Buhari in power, Erdogan seeks to implicitly change Nigeria’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. The Nigerian government has so far failed to take a clear stance on the battle between Israel and Palestine, which gained global attention on Monday, following the exchange of rockets between the two countries. The Foreign Office issued a statement earlier in the week, simply calling for a de-escalation of the crisis. TheCable explained the 2021 episode of the Crisis here.

