Muhyiddin called on President Jokowi to discuss the Palestinian situation





During this conversation, we both agreed that the acts of violence by this Israeli regime must be stopped. Kuala Lumpur (ANTARA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin spoke by phone with President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo about the current situation in Palestine. “During the conversation, we both agreed that the Israeli regime’s acts of violence must be stopped immediately and called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to stop the Israeli violence against the Israeli government. Palestinian people, ”he said via social media on Saturday. His party also agreed that Malaysia should undertake, together with the Republic of Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam, to issue a joint statement strongly condemning the oppressive attacks by the Israeli regime on Palestine. Also read: Malaysia continues to support formation of Palestine

Also read: A road in Malaysia has turned into a Palestinian street “I have also contacted His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam to discuss measures to be taken by Malaysia, Brunei and the Republic of Indonesia regarding the latest developments in Palestine,” he said. he says. Muhyiddin said the Sultan of Brunei also declared the position of the government of Brunei Darussalam on Palestine. “His Majesty, in this regard, has agreed to issue a joint statement to strongly condemn the oppressive attacks of the Israeli regime against Palestine. A joint statement of the three countries will be issued in the near future,” he said. On the same day, Muhyiddin also gave a special speech on Palestine which was broadcast on television and on social media. Read also: The NGO Mahathir calls for solidarity for Palestine

Also Read: Malaysia condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque Journalist: Agus Setiawan

Editor: Mulyo Sunyoto

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos