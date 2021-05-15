Northern Ireland protocol ‘dead in the water’, says Boris Johnson’s main ally





The Northern Ireland protocol is dead in the water, a main ally of Boris Johnson said as the government gave the European Union two months to make the system work. Ministers are increasingly concerned about the way the European Union applies controls when goods are coming from Britain and Northern Ireland. Senior figures fear that unless the EU facilitates checks in time for the marching season to peak on July 12, tensions could erupt. A government source said: Marching season is a date when you would like to have a material improvement on what is going on. We need a bit of movement between now and then, because that’s when we risk seeing the kind of disruption and protests we’ve had recently. The terms of the protocol, signed as part of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, aim to prevent goods originating in Great Britain from passing through the Republic of Ireland without any control. However, the UK government estimates that the EU performs 20 percent of all its external border checks at the so-called Irish Sea maritime border. A UK source said EU officials were stopping shipments of own-brand breads transported from a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Liverpool to a sister store in Belfast, even though there are no Sainsburys stores in the Republic . Lord Frost, Brexit negotiator Boris Johnsons and his team are examining the idea of ​​a mutual application of border controls, in which each side applies the controls at the same level as the other, effectively removing them. However, it is said that the EU does not want to engage. Officially, the government still wants to make the protocol work, with insiders insisting that Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, does not want to tear up a treaty just six months after Brexit, although nothing is being ruled out. A source said: “If they don’t make improvements in the next period, we will obviously have to consider other options.” The replacement of Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster by the toughest Edwin Poots on Friday increased No 10’s nervousness. Mr Johnson’s main allies are increasingly pessimistic, with one describing the protocol to the Telegraph as dead in the water. The main ally added: The Northern Ireland protocol is not working. This violates the Good Friday Agreement in many ways. It is damaging. It is not a viable agreement. Whatever you thought of Arlene Foster, she was moderate. And it is always dangerous to start losing moderates in these key positions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos