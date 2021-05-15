Trump should be held accountable





For the publisher

May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 12:00 p.m.

DEPOSIT. The author of the letter says, “Trump is not a winner; he is a disgraced budding despot who has yet to be held responsible for the immeasurable harm he has done to this country and its citizens. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Former President Donald Trump is a charlatan, flim-flam artist and liar of the highest caliber. He is so good at his chicanery, at scamming the gullible, that they blindly forget or knowingly reject his betrayal and he yearns for the accumulation of power, anyway he can get it, not to do good but to use it in an antithetical way. to what America is. Even with his failure for the second term he thinks he deserves, his lie knows no bounds. Satisfied with the illusion that he could regain the power of the presidency by lying and enlisting others to lie and cheat for him, Trump concocted a “you wouldn’t believe it if you saw it with your own eyes” ploy to claim that the election was stolen from him and then attempted to overturn, without proof, the legitimate and certified election won by President Joe Biden. It is difficult to understand how anyone, even with a hint of horse sense, would fall into such delirium. The many lawsuits brought before the courts have gone nowhere. Her machinations led to the devastating attack on our Capitol on January 6, devastating for what it did to those who were injured or died as a result of the uprising and to the country itself as it watched with horror the moving assault on our democracy unfolding. Trump is not a winner; he is a disgraced budding despot who has yet to be held responsible for the immeasurable harm he has done to this country and its citizens. No man is above the law. It would be fitting if the laws of this country, which he so cavalierly ignored or abused, ensure that Trump gets what he so rightly deserves.

Bill Bronk

