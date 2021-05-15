What all PM Modi discussed at the Covid review meeting





New Delhi: Taking serious note of some reports of unused fans in warehouses in some states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered that an immediate audit of the installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government be carried out. The prime minister, who chaired a high-level meeting to discuss Covid and the vaccination situation in the country, said refresher training for the proper functioning of ventilators should be provided to health workers if necessary. READ ALSO | Delhi government launches banks of oxygen concentrators for isolated patients at home He ordered that a distribution plan to ensure the supply of oxygen in rural areas be worked out, including through the provision of oxygen concentrators. The Prime Minister said that the necessary training should be given to health workers in the operation of this equipment, and that the power supply should be provided for the proper functioning of these medical devices. Stating that localized containment strategies are the need of the hour, especially for states with high TPR in districts, Prime Minister Modi called for testing to be scaled up further, with use of both of RT PCR and rapid tests, especially in areas to test for positivity rates. He said states should be encouraged to report their numbers transparently without pressure from high numbers hampering their efforts. Prime Minister Modi has called for an increase in health resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance. He also spoke about giving ASHA and Anganwadi workers all the necessary tools. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi called for guidelines to be made available in plain language with illustrations for home isolation and treatment in rural areas. He said India’s fight against Covid has been guided throughout by scientists and subject matter experts and will continue to be guided by them. Prime Minister Modi ordered officials, who briefed him on the vaccination process and state coverage of the population over 45, to work closely with states to speed up vaccination. READ ALSO | After WHO, NITI Aayog praises Yogi for managing Covid-19 Officials have informed the prime minister that testing has grown rapidly from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 million tests per week nationwide. They also informed Prime Minister Modi about the gradual decrease in the test positivity rate and the increase in the recovery rate. It was discussed that cases, which had exceeded four lakh cases per day, are now on the decline thanks to the efforts of healthcare workers, state and central governments. Officials gave a detailed presentation of the state and district Covid situation, testing, oxygen availability, health care infrastructure and immunization roadmap during the meeting where the roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. Discover the health tools below-

