Turkish protesters call for military interference to settle Gaza border conflict – photos

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Several thousand people gathered outside the residence of the Israeli ambassador in Ankara to condemn Israel’s airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, calling on the authorities to send troops to the conflict zone , a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that his country would support Palestinians in Jerusalem in response to “oppression” by Israel, which he called a “terrorist state”. Lawmaker Ahmet Berat Conkar said Ankara could send troops to East Jerusalem as part of an international peacekeeping mission, noting that parliament has yet to receive such a request. “We are outraged by Israel’s actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and by the attacks against the Palestinian civilian population. As you can see, we came in white in mourning. We expect that Turkey, which more than anyone speaks in defense of the Palestinians, will protect them and our shrines in Jerusalem, not only on paper, ”said one of the protesters. The rally is taking place despite a nationwide lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic that will be in place until May 17. The demonstrators chanted slogans, such as “Turkish soldiers – in Jerusalem”, “Muslims, don’t sleep, protect your mosques”, etc. In pictures: Protesters wave Palestinian and Turkish flags at a rally outside the Israeli embassy in the capital Ankara, as Tel Aviv ramps up attacks on Palestinians on sixth consecutive day pic.twitter.com/sli0QF2LWh TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 15, 2021 Demonstrations against Israeli actions have been taking place since Monday in a number of other countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and France. In some cases, police have used force and tear gas to calm more radical activists and disperse those holding unauthorized rallies.







