Navajo say Arizona’s new restrictions will make voting more difficult





FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (AP) Arizona Republicans say the electoral restrictions they impose after President Joe Bidens’ victory in the state last year are aimed at strengthening the integrity of future elections.

For some, the changes will make voting more difficult than it already is.

The bills, some signed last week by Governor Doug Ducey, are of concern to Native Americans living in remote areas, other communities of color and voters whose first language is not English.

One codifies the current practice of giving voters who did not sign the ballots in the mail until 7 p.m. on polling day to do so, defying a recently settled lawsuit that would have given voters days additional to provide a signature. Another will potentially lead to the removal of tens of thousands of people from a voters list who will automatically receive a ballot in the mail.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Duceys’ actions demean the tribes and failed to recognize the unique challenges Native Americans face when voting. This includes hours of driving to polling stations, unreliable courier service, and the need for more native speaker translators.

This is an assault on the electoral process of people of color across the country, he said. Here in Arizona, it pushes voters away from tribal communities, and we came out in large numbers to vote for our prime candidate, which is President Biden.

The sponsor of the bills, Republican State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, said the allegations of retaliation or voter suppression were outrageous and baseless. The elections come as no surprise, she said, and voters want them to run efficiently with timely results.

It doesn’t all have to do with Biden and Trump, she said. These are important cleanups and fixes. It makes sense.

Arizona is one of several politically controlled Republican states that are tightening electoral rules this year, primarily around early and absent voting. Democrats say the new rules will disproportionately affect minorities and low-income voters. Florida, Georgia and Iowa have already passed voting restrictions, and Texas is debating its own set of stricter rules.

In March, Biden issued an executive order creating a Native American Voting Rights Steering Group. He is responsible for consulting with tribes across the country to remove barriers to voting, among other things.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, voter turnout on tribal swathes of Arizona increased in 2020 from the 2016 presidential election, helping Biden to victory in a state that had not backed a Democratic candidate for election. presidential election since 1996. Former President Donald Trump and a legion of his supporters have refused to accept his loss in Arizona and other battlefield states, resulting in partisan scrutiny of the ballots in the most populous county in the states.

The Navajo Nation sued the secretary of state and county officials in 2018 to force changes to electoral procedures for tribal voters. The complaint alleged that more than 100 ballots cast by the Navajo were rejected because they did not have signatures on the envelope or because they had inconsistent signatures.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs agreed to insert wording into the Election Handbook that would give all voters mailed up to five days after an election to secure their ballots the same way voters whose signatures do not match that of the folder.

The attorney general and Ducey did not approve the changes. The Democratic Party has since taken legal action seeking a five-day cure for mail-in ballots. A United States District Court judge initially agreed, but the decision was challenged. Pleadings are scheduled for July before the Federal Court of Appeal.

Nez said the newly enacted ballot signing measure undermines the tribal trial settlement. He is evaluating the language and has not yet decided on his next step.

We need to deal with the federal government on broken promises. Now the state has broken its promises on a settlement we all thought we could agree on, Nez said.

The secretary of state does not have the final say on the election manual, and Ugenti-Rita said promises should not have been made that could not be kept. She said the anger of the Navajo nations is wrongly directed at the Legislature.

Before the pandemic, Native Americans made voting a social event on many reservations. It was one of the few times a year that they met old friends and discussed the government, the needs of the community and their families. Tribal leaders give voters time to vote and help others get to the polls. The campaigns wooed voters with country food.

Even when they receive ballots in the mail, many Native Americans prefer to drop them off on polling day at their polling place, regardless of the distance. Unless election officials verify the signature on the spot, voters would have no chance to fix it.

Patty Hansen, the recorder in the state’s largest county by size, said she was disappointed with the new law because it treats voters differently based on the mistake they made.

We were headed in the right direction, she said. Now it is reversed.

Submitting ballots in the mail earlier without a signature could mean a journey of several hours to resolve the issue, said Democratic State Representative Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, who is Navajo. The new law states that county officials must make a reasonable effort to contact voters. Blackwater-Nygren said this could be problematic if Navajo translators, for example, are not available.

The other change in Arizona affects the list of voters who automatically receive a ballot in the mail. Voters who pass all municipal, primary and general elections during two election cycles will receive a notice in the mail asking if they want to stay on what was known as the permanent advance voting list.

If they respond, nothing will change. If they do not respond within 90 days, they will be removed from the list but will remain a registered voter.

They can at any time join what will henceforth be called the active advance voting list, request a postal ballot for a single election, or vote in person. But a ballot will not automatically arrive in their mailboxes.

About 75 percent of registered voters in the state are on the early voting list. This includes some 38,000 Aboriginals, most of whom are concentrated in the competitive but democratic-leaning 1st Congressional District. The district includes several tribes in the northern and eastern parts of the state, including the Navajo Nation.

Voters’ lists are routinely purged elsewhere, including in the Navajo Nation, but supporters argue the change will result in the deprivation of more voting rights.

Blackwater-Nygren said she often hears from Republicans that tribe members know what to expect when it comes to voting. That’s true, she said, but the vast distances, spotty phone service and lack of door-to-door mail delivery on some reservations also pose problems not found elsewhere.

I was saying we don’t have the same access to the polling stations and that message seems to get lost, she said.

