Checkmate for China on the world stage

In A grand strategy: counter China, master technology and restore the media (Brick Tower Press, 267 pages), William J Holstein weaves three major themes from his long career as a journalist.

Such is the threat that China poses to the American advantage; the complicity of big technologies in its own eclipse by China; and the degradation of the media, which has made it harder for us to understand what is going on.

As an extension of his 2019 book The New Art of War: China’s Deep Strategy in the United States, he exposes the first problem up front by spitting out the truths that few people want to hear, starting with:

We Americans are losing ground in the face of a strategy orchestrated by the Chinese government to deprive ourselves of our technological, economic and therefore strategic advantage. No war will ever be necessary. The Chinese government will have developed such technological, economic and therefore military power that we will not even be able to consider the possibility. Our institutions have been unable to formulate a response not only because of our own intellectual confusion about the rise of China under President Xi Jinping, but also because our computer systems have been completely hacked and spies have been planted. in our businesses and government institutions. The simpletons that drove our response to China have been completely overwhelmed.

Five years ago that would have been a radical call to arms, but today it is American consensus thinking. It’s the only problem that unites Democrats and Republicans.

Nonetheless, it’s worth going back to the beginning to understand how a veteran correspondent with nearly half a century of experience in East Asia and the world came to his conclusions and what he thinks he should be. made.

On mission in China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Russia, Afghanistan, several other foreign countries and back in the United States, Holstein reports on the spot developments such as the rise of Asia. East, the decline of American manufacturing, the rapid advancement of technology has given it a broad and practically informed context on which to examine current problems.

The new book is divided into three parts: Setting the Stage, which describes his personal development as a journalist; The great stories that have defined our time; and the grand strategy, or what needs to be done.

It is brought to life by tales of CIA and KGB agents in China, kidnappers in the Philippines, adventures in Afghanistan, an eye-opening experience in South Africa, anti-Vietnam war protests, and even the wreckage of the ‘Edmund Fitzgerald. He had a good turn.

By the end of the 1980s, the impact of the Asian economic miracle was starting to be felt. After seeing Asia and seeing the writing on the wall in America, Holstein, in a book proposal that never sold, wrote:

The upper level of well-educated, well-traveled, and multicultural Americans will enjoy many years of prosperity. For them, the opportunities are enormous. My fear is that large cross-sections of other Americans do not fully understand the new rules of this global game. As a result, they will lose and continue to lose.

At the time, he was way ahead of his time.

From the Michigan State student newspaper to stints in local and regional newspapers, many years at United Press International, a brief diversion into corporate public relations and a return to journalism at Business Week and US News & World Report, Holstein takes the reader on a tour of classic reporting. The book is worth reading for that alone.

Along the way he developed a keen interest in the role and responsibility of the free press and a growing sense of alarm as he was eroded by the financial consolidation of newspapers and magazines, the rise of fake news to political motivation and power. social media.

He warns that the news media have abdicated their critical role of playing a role of arbiter or guardian to help sort truth from fiction, to help interpret the flood of information that exists in the world.

Holstein has covered many great stories, but his main point stems from the chapters titled Stumbling into China’s Modernization to the Great Japan Debate and The South Korean Miracle to General Motors, industrial policy and globalization and, finally , at How Americas China Dream Turned Sour.

In this context, he discusses the largely unchecked power of big tech companies and their need to help us compete with China rather than profit from sales to a dictatorship that intends to steal their intellectual property and eat their lunch.

The government, he says, must establish a framework of acceptable behavior and be able to decide when Big Tech has crossed a line in the sand.

It would be at the forefront of responsible industrial policy aimed at revitalizing the US economy and bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots.

In particular, there are discussions on semiconductors, rare earths, telecom networks and computer systems, all within the framework of a comprehensive and coherent strategy vis-à-vis China.

Holstein’s final points are that America needs to pull itself together, organize itself to compete, stop fighting, and create a society that all participants believe in.

This game will never be finished. It is a multigenerational challenge that we will pass on to our children and grandchildren.

William Holstein is living testimony to the fact that the flow of information and commentary has not been and is not likely to be stifled, by the Chinese Communist Party or by anyone else, as long as we take his warnings seriously.

