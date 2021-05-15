PM Modi reviews Cyclone Tauktae readiness and orders officials to take all necessary steps to ensure a safe evacuation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the readiness of states, central ministries and relevant agencies to deal with the situation resulting from Cyclone Tauktae and called on them to take all possible measures to ensure that people are evacuated safely.

He also called for ensuring the maintenance of all essential services such as electricity, telecommunications, health and alcohol consumption and their immediate restoration in case of damage to them, according to a statement.

Review of Cyclone Tauktae preparedness, including securing essential supplies, continuing the fight against COVID-19 and more. Pray for the safety and well-being of everyone. https://t.co/u5TShCdeC1 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

At the high-level meeting attended by Interior Minister Amit Shah and relevant senior officials, Modi asked them to ensure special preparation on the management of Covid in hospitals, the cold chain of vaccines and other medical facilities on power supply and storage of essential drugs and to plan for the unhindered movement of oxygen tankers, the PMO said.

“He (PM) also directed the 24/7 operation of the control rooms. He also said special care should be taken to ensure as little disruption as possible in Jamnagar’s oxygen supply. He also spoke of the need to involve the local community for timely sensitization and relief measures, ”he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told the meeting that Cyclone Tauktae is expected to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 in the afternoon or evening with a wind speed of up to 175 km / h .

It is likely to cause heavy rains in coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rains in a few places in Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu districts, namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar.

The CS Tauktae escalated into an SCS, centered at 5.30 p.m. IST on May 15 over the east-central Arabian Sea, about 220 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 590 km south. west of Mumbai. Likely to intensify further in VSCS and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 A / N / Evening. pic.twitter.com/1nScsezDhD Indian Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2021

IMD also warned of a storm surge of about two to three meters above the astronomical tide to flood the coastal areas of the districts of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar and one to two meters along from Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and 0.5 to one meter above other coastal districts of Gujarat, the statement said.

IMD has been publishing three hourly bulletins since May 13 with the latest forecasts to all affected states.

The prime minister’s office noted that the cabinet secretary is in constant contact with the chief secretaries of all relevant coastal states and agencies, and that the Home Office is reviewing the situation around the clock.

Disaster preparedness measures

It has already released the first installment of the state’s disaster response fund in advance to states, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned 42 teams equipped with boats, cut -shafts, telecommunications equipment, among others, in six states and kept 26 teams on standby. , the statement said.

The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations, he said, adding that the air force and task force units engineers, with boats and rescue equipment, are awaiting deployment.

Seven ships with humanitarian aid and disaster relief units are on standby along the west coast, while surveillance planes and helicopters carry out serial surveillance.

READ ALSO: Cyclone Tauktae: Damaged houses, cracks form on Valiyathura sea bridge as rain continues to hit Kerala

A number of ministries, including those of electricity, telecommunications, health and family welfare, as well as ports, maritime transport and waterways, have also taken action to deal with the crisis. evolution of the situation, the statement said.

“NDRF is helping state agencies prepare to evacuate people from vulnerable areas and is constantly running a community awareness campaign on how to deal with the cyclone situation,” he added.

READ ALSO: Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai’s civic body gears up to minimize impact