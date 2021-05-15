Opinion: White Evangelicals After Trump: What Now?





When I tell readers and people in my community about the faith and my relationship with Jesus, this is what they ask me. These days it seems to me that it is tempting to answer, “I can’t”. But I realize that this answer denies the power of history – mine and many others.

During the Trump presidency, white evangelicals formed the foundation of the former president’s political strength – many voted for him twice and never wavered in their support for the man or his policies. . As a result, White Evangelicalism has emerged as a political and theological explicator allowing some liberals and progressives to understand Donald Trump’s continued appeal. Several recent brilliant books, including “White Too Long” by Robert Jones, “White Evangelical Racism” by Anthea Butler and “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristen Kobes Du Mez, have generated important public conversations about the bond between the white evangelism (and white Christianity more broadly) and racism and sexism. For the most part, these writers insist that ideologies of Anglo-Saxon supremacy and misogyny are at the very heart of American evangelical identity among its white adherents. Donald Trump – whatever his personal failures – embodies their deepest beliefs. It doesn’t just represent their interests. It is them.

These books present finely argued and nuanced stories. And yet they enter – and shape – a loaded public discourse where, in most mainstream commentary and social media criticism, white evangelicals are a new cultural villain, scapegoats responsible for our national ills.

The last few weeks I have been on a book tour and the most unexpected question I have heard in the book conferences concerns the acknowledgments where I thank several evangelical organizations with which I have been associated. People challenged me, “How can you be so generous with them? Don’t you know they’re racist?” or “Your ability to be generous to such a dangerous religion is beyond me” or “Really? They don’t deserve your kindness!” It was surprising that some readers criticized my capacity for gratitude towards evangelicals.

So, I thought about the question: What is good about white evangelism?

I am not an evangelical, but I was. I moved from the Liberal Methodism of my childhood to “birth again” (the experience that makes someone an evangelical) in 1974 and have remained in evangelism for almost two decades. I graduated from a Christian college, attended a flagship evangelical seminary, and did my doctoral work with George Marsden, the leading figure in evangelical history. Yet in 1994, after going beyond theological limits and not being tenured in an evangelical college, I found myself alienated from the subculture, shunned and silenced by evangelical institutions and churches, unable to work in Christian higher education and canceled by evangelical editors.

This past year I have reflected on this personal story while writing a spiritual memoir. In the process, I rediscovered why I had become an evangelical in the first place. I was reminded of what was good – at least in the 1970s – about white evangelism, and why this part of the subculture’s history needs to be brought to light with its most infamous skeletons.

As a teenager in the 1970s, I felt lost. Not a shocking revelation, I guess. Loss-ness is a hallmark of the early teenage years. But my loss was made worse by the move of my family from Maryland to Arizona when I was 13 – and by episodes of violence when I was 14. More than anything else, I needed to find a safe home. I walked around an evangelical church and heard of a Jesus who called the lost, a sense of warmth and security embraced me. I found Jesus; I found myself. This conversion gave me a new sense of confidence, purpose and freedom. Indeed, Jesus freed me.

A few years later, at an evangelical college in California, I first encountered the radical Jesus: anti-racist, feminist, lover of creation, companion of the poor, supporter of social justice, universally inclusive. It was, of course, the 1970s. It was the height of what I call “liberation evangelism”.

I tell this story not because it was unique, but to emphasize that it was so common. I didn’t become an evangelical because I wanted to be a racist. I certainly didn’t do it thinking I would shy away from feminism. I didn’t want to deny the fun of the world, I didn’t hope for an apocalypse, and I didn’t think Democrats were bad or going to hell. The Jesus whom I met during these years saved the lost and freed the captives.

What I didn’t know then, but what we all know now, is that another form of evangelism, that of orderly, authoritarian and politically ambitious tension, was mounting. There in California we made fun of Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson. We have avoided anything that smacks of southern fundamentalism. As far as we know, liberation evangelism was evangelism. Unfortunately, events have proven us wrong. In the 1980s, after Ronald Reagan was elected president, liberation evangelism flowed as quickly as the sun over the Pacific on a winter’s evening.

All of this raises a historical question: what is true evangelism? The liberation evangelism of the 1970s? Or the white supremacist-misogynist evangelism that emerged in the 1980s and became so painfully evident in the Trump years?

I would like to say that the liberationist form is true evangelism, and the authoritarian form an aberration. Most historians, I guess, would say it’s the other way around.

In fact, white evangelism has offered both possibilities since the 18th century. When evangelism first arose in the American colonies, it was an egalitarian spiritual movement that attracted mainly the poor, women, and slaves. Promising spiritual freedom, he threatened more conventional forms of church. Eventually, evangelicals traded their radicalism for social acceptance and political power, and they assimilated into the white culture of the South. But the radical form never completely disappears. Every other generation or so, it reappears, followed by a reaffirmation of hierarchical authority. As a result, for nearly three centuries, white evangelism oscillated between two visions – that of a liberating Jesus and that of an ordained Lord.

In American history, orderly tension has most often won.

But the other strain is also there – most often found in evangelical black communities, the marginalized renegade groups (often young adults) who form alternative communities and churches, among women who claim their voice in the public square when they are forbidden from the pulpit. Like William Barber, Jo Sexton, Lisa Sharon Harper, the late Rachel Held Evans or Beth Moore.

These people may be the exception, but they are fighting for something real about evangelism – even in white communities – that liberating evangelism that was the first impetus for evangelical renewal in the 1740s. was the first evangelicalism I experienced in the 1970s.

And that is what is good about white evangelism: what it was and could be again. When it wasn’t quite so “White”. History reminds us that evangelism does not have to be “white”. It can just be evangelical. He doesn’t need to trade his soul for power. Not only would that be good, but it would be good news for the rest of us.

