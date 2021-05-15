Gaza tightrope: Can Russia balance good relations with Israel and Palestine?

As the conflict in Gaza escalates, the Kremlin is walking a tightrope to preserve and expand its complex web of interests in the Middle East.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) remain locked in an increasingly costly struggle with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). IDF ad earlier this week, it struck up to 600 targets in the Gaza Strip, including missile production facilities and several Hamas commanders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to take a hefty price tag from Hamas, even as Hamas / PIJ forces continue to fire at the south and coast of Israel with hundreds of rockets at close range. We have a lot more to give, Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida said. The decision to strike Tel Aviv, Dimona and Jerusalem is easier for us than to drink water. Your technology and your assassinations do not scare us. At the time of writing, at least seven have been killed in Israel and 113 others are believed to have died in Gaza. The current fighting between Israel and Hamas / PIJ is the toughest since the Gaza war in 2014, but Jerusalem faces a parallel threat from within. Riots, street brawls, looting and religious vandalism have erupted across the country as the Palestinian Israeli minority clashes with police and right-wing nationalists.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has generated widespread concern, but few concrete political solutions, from the international community. The Biden administration, bound by a decades-old security commitment to Israel but facing increasing pressure from the pro-Palestinian wing of the Democratic Party, struggled to formulate a concrete position beyond the call at the end of the fighting. Meanwhile, Moscow faces tough choices.

In his continued efforts to position himself as the de facto leader of the Muslim world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the international community must teach Israel a strong and dissuasive lesson. According to a press release issued by Ankara, Erdogan also touched on the idea of ​​an international protection force to protect the Palestinians during a recent phone call with Russians Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin walks lightly. The Putin administration, which went to great lengths to build a functional regional partnership with Jerusalem following Russia’s intervention in the Syrian civil war, has hesitated to support any intervention or peace initiative that could be interpreted. as outwardly hostile to Israel. At the same time, Russia – unlike the United States and the European Union – does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization and has already received delegations of the latter to discuss peace efforts. Because of its regional influence and its credibility with the two belligerents, Moscow sees itself in a unique position to influence the process of reconciliation between Israel and Palestine. Dmitry Maryasis, member of prominent Russian think tank Valdai Discussion Club, told Russian media Slow down that Russia maintains friendly relations with both parties to the conflict. If Russia properly exploits these contacts, it can strengthen its position.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin has neither the desire nor, arguably, the means, to take the initiative to formulate and impose conditions of peace in Gaza. Instead, Moscow seeks to leverage its influence in the context of a broader peace deal negotiated by a task force of great powers and international organizations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called last week for an urgent meeting of the Middle East Quartet, made up of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia, to resolve the Gaza crisis. Today we have come to the common opinion that the most urgent task is to convene the Quartet of international mediators, he said in a joint briefing with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, adding that we trust the Secretary General as the coordinator of the quartet. At a Russian Security Council meeting on Friday, Putin presented a stern assessment of Russia’s stake in the ongoing conflict: “I would like to ask my colleagues to comment on the current situation in the Middle East, I want to say the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. happens in the immediate vicinity of our borders and directly affects our security interests, he said.

In line with its focus on multilateralism in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry has offers expand the Quartet into a new 4 + 4 + 2 + 1 format; that is, the original four members, plus Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, plus Israel and Palestine, plus Saudi Arabia. The latter’s inclusion, Moscow explained, is based on Saudi Arabia’s 2002 Arab Peace Initiative (API) peace plan. Turkey is clearly absent from the new format proposed by Russia, perhaps due to the fact that Moscow – unlike Ankara – is not seeking to impose a punitive peace on Israel. Turkey’s omission also comes amid simmering tensions over Ankaras’ continued military support for Azerbaijan throughout the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. President Erdogan said earlier this week that Turkey will support Palestine as firmly as the Azerbaijanis fight to liberate the occupied land of Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that Turkey will not tolerate Israeli aggression even if the whole world shuts down the eyes.

As Moscow takes a scalpel in the complex process of Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation, it does so in ongoing consultation with Palestinian envoys. Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal projected confidence that Russia can fairly convey Palestinian interests to Israel. Our Russian friends know our position, Nofal said. …. Russia defends our interests. And as my colleague, the Ambassador of Jordan, said, Russia has strong relations with Israel, Russia can influence Israel. Whether accurate or not, Nofals’ assessment can be interpreted as a sign of hope for the ongoing deconfliction efforts; the Palestinian side is more likely to come to the negotiating table and accept the outcome of potential negotiations if it feels its interests are represented.

